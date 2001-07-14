Ford Pro™ continues to help guide cities into an electrified, software-driven world with the launch of America’s first electric pickup truck purpose-built for police: the 2023 Ford F-150® Lightning™ Pro Special Service Vehicle.

Ford has been providing police departments with the vehicles they need to protect and serve communities for more than 70 years. Currently, Ford Pro customers include more than 12,000 police departments across the country and its police vehicle lineup outsells all other police vehicles combined1. The company attributes this success and customer loyalty to the automaker’s close collaboration with its customers, specifically the Ford Police Advisory Board.

“We're proud to offer America’s first electric police pickup truck to local government customers who can use the truck’s game-changing technology to help improve their productivity,” said Nate Oscarson, Ford Pro national government sales manager. “Pro Power Onboard can serve as a mobile power source2 to light up evening accident scenes on the highway, the electric powertrain helps to potentially reduce costs associated with fuel and scheduled maintenance needs3 and the Mega Power Frunk provides extra lockable storage on top of purpose-built police additions our customers have come to expect from the leader in police vehicles.”

An intelligent electric truck purpose-built for police

The 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro SSV blends familiar Built Ford Tough® power and performance, including available sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration capabilities4, with the vehicle’s high-tech electric platform and innovation with Ford Pro’s real-time software and support.

The F-150 Lightning Pro SSV is designed to handle specialized departmental needs outside of pursuit situations, such as assisting at an accident or crime scene or giving departments the ability to tow a boat or trailer. Purpose-built features from F-150 Police Responder® include:

Police-grade heavy-duty cloth seats with reduced bolsters to help holstered officers enter and exit the vehicle more easily

Built-in steel intrusion plates in the front seatbacks.

Available red/blue, amber/white roof-mounted LED warning beacons

An upfit-friendly reinforced instrument panel top tray for easy mounting of police equipment

Easy-to-clean vinyl rear seats and vinyl flooring

Standard features include:

Interior: 12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack

12-inch digital cluster screen and 12-inch landscape-style touchscreen on the center stack Exterior: Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source

Mega Power Frunk gives officers 14.1 cubic feet of lockable cargo area in the front and offers easy access for upfitters to locate a 220-amp DC-DC power source Targeted performance and capability : 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque 5, 7,700-pound towing capacity 6 and 2,235 maximum payload 7 with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration 4 , 580 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque 5 , and 10,000-pound towing capability 6 with the extended-range battery

: 452 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque 7,700-pound towing capacity and 2,235 maximum payload with a standard-range battery, and sub-four-second 0-60 mph acceleration , 580 horsepower, 775 lb.-ft. of torque , and 10,000-pound towing capability with the extended-range battery Technology: Intelligent Range, SYNC® 4, over-the-air Ford Power Up software updates and Ford Co-Pilot360™ technology, including Automatic Emergency Braking and Blindspot Information System (BLIS®) with Cross-Traffic Alert8

Accelerating productivity and sustainability with the Ford Pro platform

As part of Ford Pro’s platform of connected vehicles, software and services, the targeted zero-emissions9 police truck comes pre-configured to seamlessly connect to a department’s existing fleet of Ford and non-Ford internal combustion engine and battery-electric vehicles, chargers, and fleet management software. When used together, police departments can proactively manage when vehicles are charged and serviced, resulting in potentially lower operating costs and improved uptime.

Ford Pro SSV customers also benefit from access to the following:

Available Ford E-Telematics ™10 which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more

which delivers manufacturer-grade information, insights and solutions on potential solutions on fuel management, vehicle health and more Established network of more than 650 electric vehicle-certified Ford Commercial Vehicle Centers across the United States, offering sales, service, financing and charging solutions, as well as 2,300 Ford electric vehicle-certified dealers.

Consultative services related to charging installation and operation, data management and digital services

Ford Pro ™ , through its commercial lending arm FinSimple ™ , offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets

, through its commercial lending arm FinSimple , offers flexible financing options for municipalities for vehicles as well as for charging solutions including depot installation, hardware and software to assist in the transition to electrified fleets Ford Pro’s Body Builder Advisory Service – a complimentary resource with guides and the latest information on how to add specialty tools and aftermarket equipment

More information on 2023 F-150 Lightning, including range, will be released later this summer.

For more information on America’s first electric truck purpose-built for law enforcement, please visit www.ford.com%2Fpolice-vehicles%2Fssv%2F.

1Based on S&P Global Mobility new vehicle registration data limited to government entities and POL and SSV trim vehicles for full year 2021

2Maximum power draw not to exceed limits specified in the vehicle’s owner’s manual. See owner’s manual for important operating instructions.

3Scheduled maintenance costs compared to a 2.7-liter EcoBoost® gas model based on recommended service schedule as published in the owner’s manual. Analysis reflects Ford Motor Company’s standard method for calculating scheduled maintenance cost and reflects data available in 2020.

4When equipped with available extended-range battery. Ford test data based on typical industry methodology using 1-ft. Rollout. Your results may vary.

5Horsepower and torque are independent attributes and may not be achieved simultaneously. Based on manufacturer testing using computer engineering simulations. Calculated via peak performance of the electric motor(s) at peak battery power. Your results may vary.

6Maximum towing on Pro models with available extended-range battery and Max. Trailer Tow Package. Maximum towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.

7Maximum payload with standard-range battery and 18-inch wheels. See label on door jamb for carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.

8Driver-assist features are supplemental and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgment and need to control the vehicle. It does not replace safe driving. See owner’s manual for details and limitations.

9Based on EPA tailpipe rating. Visit fueleconomy.gov for more information.

10Eligible vehicles receive a complimentary three-year trial of E-Telematics services that begins on the new vehicle warranty start date. Requires modem activation. Terms and conditions apply. Telematics service and features, and access to vehicle data, depend on compatible AT&T network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent operation of connected features. After the three-year trial, annual service contract is required for E-Telematics service. Call 833-811-3673 to activate E-Telematics service.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan, that is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. The company’s Ford+ plan for growth and value creation combines existing strengths, new capabilities and always-on relationships with customers to enrich experiences for and deepen the loyalty of those customers. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, as well as connected services. Additionally, Ford is establishing leadership positions in mobility solutions, including self-driving technology, and provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company. Ford employs about 182,000 people worldwide. More information about the company, its products and Ford Credit is available at corporate.ford.com.

For news releases, related materials and high-resolution photos and video, visit www.media.ford.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005108/en/