Gold sponsor of the 2022 Galactosemia Foundation Conference; new website and educational resources as part of ongoing commitment to the Galactosemia community

Applied Therapeutics to present research and clinical update

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Therapeutics, Inc. ( APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced its sponsorship and presentations at the 2022 Galactosemia Foundation Conference being held July 28-30 in Orlando, Florida.

“We are proud to be a gold sponsor of the Galactosemia Foundation Conference, and to sponsor the Galactosemia Foundation’s new website and educational resources to help families navigate the challenges of living with Galactosemia,” said Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, CEO, Founder and Chair of the Board of Applied Therapeutics. “The Galactosemia Conference is a unique event, bringing together patients, families, and researchers to work together towards a shared goal of improving the lives of patients with Galactosemia.”

“Galactosemia is a serious progressive disease that significantly impacts quality of life. Long-term complications are caused by galactitol, a toxic metabolite of galactose,” said Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics. “We look forward to providing the community with an update on our research at the conference, and express our deep appreciation to the patients, families and researchers who have made this work possible.”

“Applied Therapeutics is a strong partner to the Galactosemia community and the Galactosemia Foundation. We are excited to launch our new website and resources at the Galactosemia Conference, which would not have been possible without the support of Applied Therapeutics,” said Nicole Casale, President of the Galactosemia Foundation.

Applied Therapeutics Presentation Details

Presentation: Applied Therapeutics Update

Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, CEO and Founder, Applied Therapeutics

Date and Time: Friday, July 29, 2022, 11:30 AM EST

Presentation: ACTION-Galactosemia Clinical Program Update

Shoshana Shendelman, PhD, CEO and Founder, Applied Therapeutics; Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Applied Therapeutics; Evan Bailey, MD, Executive Medical Director, Applied Therapeutics

Date and Time: Friday, July 29, 2022, 1:30 PM EST

Meet-the-Expert Panel

Riccardo Perfetti, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, Applied Therapeutics; Laura Saltonstall, MD, MBA, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Applied Therapeutics; Evan Bailey, MD, Executive Medical Director, Applied Therapeutics

Date and Time: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 1:30 PM EST

For additional information on the Galactosemia Conference and to register, please visit: app.mobilecause.com/e/9g0ESQ?vid=rf10s

To access the Galactosemia Foundation’s new website and resources, please visit: www.galactosemia.org/

About AT-007

AT-007 is a central nervous system (CNS) penetrant Aldose Reductase inhibitor (ARI) in development for the treatment of several rare neurological diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. In clinical trials, AT-007 significantly reduced plasma galactitol levels vs. placebo in adults and children with Galactosemia. AT-007 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 clinical outcomes trial (ACTION-Galactosemia Kids) in children ages 2-17 with Galactosemia, as well as a long-term open-label study in adults with Galactosemia. In a pilot study, AT-007 significantly reduced blood sorbitol levels in adults with SORD Deficiency. AT-007 is currently being studied in a Phase 3 trial (INSPIRE) investigating biomarker efficacy, clinical outcomes, and significantly reduced blood sorbitol levels in adults with SORD Deficiency. AT-007 has received both Orphan Drug and Pediatric Rare Disease designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of Galactosemia and PMM2-CDG, and Fast Track designation for Galactosemia.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need. The Company’s lead drug candidate, AT-007, is a novel central nervous system penetrant Aldose Reductase Inhibitor (ARI) for the treatment of CNS rare metabolic diseases, including Galactosemia, SORD Deficiency, and PMM2-CDG. The Company is also developing AT-001, a novel potent ARI, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy, or DbCM, a fatal fibrosis of the heart. The preclinical pipeline also includes AT-003, an ARI designed to cross through the back of the eye when dosed orally, for the treatment of Diabetic retinopathy, as well as novel dual PI3k inhibitors in preclinical development for orphan oncology indications.

To learn more, please visit www.appliedtherapeutics.com and follow the company on Twitter @Applied_Tx.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, including words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this release involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, and we, therefore cannot assure you that our plans, intentions, expectations, or strategies will be attained or achieved.

Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as otherwise required by law, we disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise.

Contacts

Investors:

Maeve Conneighton

(212) 600-1902

[email protected]

Media:

[email protected]

Applied Therapeutics, Inc.



