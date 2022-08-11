Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Blue Apron to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in August 2022

58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) announced today that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, plan to present at the following investor conferences:

  • Canaccord’s 42nd Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2022
  • Sidoti’s August Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on August 17-18, 2022

A webcast of each presentation will be made available on the Blue Apron Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.blueapron.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity, challenge their abilities in the kitchen and see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Blue Apron is a carbon-neutral meal-kit company and is focused on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while promoting planetary and dietary wellness for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006204/en/

