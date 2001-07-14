The Board of Directors of Avery+Dennison+Corporation ( NYSE:AVY, Financial) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.75 per share. The dividend is payable on September 21, 2022, to shareholders of record on September 7, 2022.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is a global materials science company specializing in the design and manufacture of a wide variety of labeling and functional materials. The company’s products and solutions, which are used in nearly every major industry, include pressure-sensitive materials for labels and graphic applications; tapes and other bonding solutions for industrial, medical, and retail applications; tags, labels and embellishments for apparel; and radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions serving retail apparel and other markets. The company employs approximately 36,000 employees in more than 50 countries. Reported sales in 2021 were $8.4 billion. Learn more at www.averydennison.com.

