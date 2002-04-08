GREENWICH, Conn. , July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, today announced that 115 of the company’s truck drivers have been honored for reaching “million miler” status in the first six months of 2022. Their achievements add a collective 142 million accident-free miles to the strong safety record of XPO’s North American less-than-truckload ( LTL ) business.

Two of the drivers surpassed three million accident-free miles: Johnny Bass of Knoxville, Tennessee, and Paul Hartman of Blythe, California. In addition, 23 drivers exceeded two million accident-free miles, and 90 drivers became first-time million milers at one million miles. XPO tracks accident-free miles in its LTL network as part of Road to Zero, the company’s comprehensive safety program.

Mario Harik, acting president, less-than-truckload, XPO Logistics, said, “It’s gratifying to see the widespread safety impact of our million milers in 2022. Our 115 honorees come from 34 states and set an outstanding example across our network. We thank them and all our drivers for building a world-class safety culture at XPO.”

XPO is one of the largest providers of LTL transportation in North America, with a network of 292 terminals and approximately 12,000 professional truck drivers. The company is investing in expanding its LTL customer service capacity with additional drivers, dockworkers, tractors and trailers, as well as 900 net new doors by year-end 2023.

About XPO Logistics

