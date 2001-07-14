Bread+Financial (NYSE: BFH), a tech-forward financial services company that provides simple, flexible payment, lending and saving solutions, today announced a new, multi-year agreement with AAA, one of North America’s largest and most trusted membership organizations serving over 56 million U.S. members. Issued and supported by Bread Financial, participating AAA clubs will offer the AAA Travel Advantage Visa Credit Card and AAA Daily Advantage Visa Credit Card, scheduled to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2022. Each card will offer unique benefits that cater to the evolving needs of the modern consumer, designed to reward cardholders for a variety of everyday purchases and much more.

"Together, Bread Financial and AAA conducted extensive research to determine the rewards and savings benefits that cardholders want most, and I’m thrilled to help AAA further meet the needs of many of its members,” said Val Greer, chief commercial officer, Bread Financial. “We are incredibly excited to offer our innovative capabilities, robust data and analytics, multichannel marketing and industry expertise to help AAA drive top of wallet usage, loyalty and growth.”

Additionally, Bread Financial signed a definitive agreement to acquire the existing AAA credit card portfolio. The transaction is expected to close in early Q4 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

"We know that consumers have been hit hard in the wallet with the increased cost of gas and other goods,” said Marshall Doney, president and CEO, AAA. “And we wanted to find a way to provide some much needed relief – whether at the pump, the grocery store or when planning that next dream vacation. With these two distinct cards, our members will immediately see the rewards start to stack up, especially when combined with other AAA benefits.”

Established in 1902, AAA is America's largest membership organization, responding to over 32 million calls for roadside assistance per year. It is also one of the largest full-service leisure travel organizations in North America, providing a wide range of travel services and discounts as well as a variety of insurance products including auto, home and life.

About AAA

Started in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts who wanted to chart a path for better roads in America and advocate for safe mobility, AAA has transformed into one of North America’s largest membership organizations. Today, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel, discounts, financial and insurance services to enhance the life journey of 63 million members across North America, over 56 million in the United States. To learn more about all AAA offers or become a member, visit AAA.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005213/en/