Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) announced the appointment of four members to the Company’s newly established Healthcare Advisory Panel as part of DG’s emphasis on expanding its healthcare offerings. The panel is composed of healthcare industry subject matter experts who will serve as thought partners and strategists to Dollar General regarding its developing approach on how to best invest its resources in the context of the health and wellness landscape.

“Dollar General is excited to take these next bold steps on our healthcare journey and welcomes these talented and respected professionals to our new advisory panel,” said Dr. Albert Wu, Dollar General’s Chief Medical Officer. “With a belief in furthering our mission of Serving Others, the panel will provide guidance and prioritization of efforts in the areas of health and wellness at DG. We are proud to have a diversity of perspectives and experience represented on the panel, helping us better understand our customers and provide meaningful solutions to the complex problems of healthcare.”

Last July, the Company announced+the+planned+expansion+of+its+healthcare+offering to continue to meet more of its customer’s needs and establish itself as a healthcare destination. The announcement included the appointment of Dr. Wu as chief medical officer, which marked the first major step in Dollar General’s strategic journey toward increasing access to healthcare offerings in the communities it calls home. Wu and the healthcare panel will be seeking to create solutions and partnerships that yield meaningful industry-leading health and wellness improvements.

The Dollar General Healthcare Advisory Panel is comprised of the following subject matter experts:

Dr. Patrick Carroll is a physician leader with experience across retail health, managed care, and integrated delivery networks. He currently serves as Chief Medical Officer of Vida Health. Previously, Dr. Carroll held roles as Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens, Hims & Hers, and Hartford Healthcare. His various responsibilities included overseeing strategic initiatives, clinical and quality programs, and provider groups relationships. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA and his Medical Doctorate from Dartmouth Medical School in Hanover, NH.

Dr. Katy Lanz is a healthcare executive and entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in designing, implementing and scaling care delivery models. She currently serves as Chief Strategy and Product Officer at Personal Care Medical Associates and is a National Board Director for National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. She previously served as Chief Clinical Officer at Aspire Health, which was acquired by Anthem in 2018. Lanz earned a Bachelor and Master of Science from UNC at Greensboro, a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Vanderbilt University, and completed a healthcare leadership fellowship at Duke University.

Dr. Von Nguyen is a physician, population health expert, and public health leader with experience in building successful collaborations across organizations to improve the health and well-being of populations. He currently serves as Clinical Lead of Public and Population Health at Google. Prior to joining Google, Nguyen served as Chief Medical Officer and Senior Vice President at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and held roles of increasing responsibility in policy and strategy at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Dr. Nguyen earned a Bachelor of Arts from Rice University, Master of Public Health from University of Texas School of Public Health and medical doctorate from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School.

Dr. Yolanda Hill Wimberly is a distinguished visionary and leader who has created a presence on the national health care scene, based on her innovative organizational skills and her prolific development of responsive clinical organizations and educational programs. A board-certified physician in both pediatrics and adolescent medicine, Dr. Wimberly is the Senior Vice President and Chief Health Equity Officer at Grady Health Systems. In this inaugural role, she is charged with leading the development of the vision and strategic direction of Grady Health System in the area of health equity. Dr. Wimberly is also Professor of Pediatrics at Morehouse School of Medicine. Dr. Wimberly earned her Doctor of Medicine from Meharry Medical College and her Master of Science in Epidemiology from the University of Cincinnati. She completed her pediatric residency at Northwestern Children’s Hospital and an adolescent medicine fellowship at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

For additional information, photographs or items to supplement a story, please visit the DG Newsroom by clicking here or contact the Media Relations Department at 1-877-944-DGPR (3477) or via email at [email protected].

About Dollar General Corporation

Dollar General Corporation has been delivering value to shoppers for more than 80 years. Dollar General helps shoppers Save time. Save money. Every day.® by offering products that are frequently used and replenished, such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares and seasonal items at everyday low prices in convenient neighborhood locations. Dollar General operated 18,356 stores in 47 states as of April 29, 2022. In addition to high-quality private brands, Dollar General sells products from America's most-trusted manufacturers such as Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg's, General Mills, and PepsiCo. Learn more about Dollar General at www.dollargeneral.com.

