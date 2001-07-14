A new survey shows K12-powered high schools better prepare students with career skills and for job success when compared to brick-and-mortar public schools.

To assess outcomes relating to postsecondary and career success, Stride%2C+Inc. – a leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions – surveyed young adults who graduated from its online schools and those who graduated from brick-and-mortar public schools across the US. The survey assessed perceptions of academic skills, self-advocacy, problem-solving, career guidance, and job preparation gained in high school.

When compared to brick-and-mortar schools, K12’s life-long benefits come out on top, with graduates feeling better prepared to tackle what’s next.

74% of K12 graduates feel optimistic about their career direction, compared to just over half (56%) of their peers

More than three quarters (78%) of K12 graduates believe they are excelling at their current job, compared to 46% of other young adults

71% of K12 graduates say their school taught them the importance of a strong work ethic, and two thirds (66%) say they learned complex problem-solving skills

“This research proves what we’ve known for two decades: online learning not only works for students in their K-12 years, but it gives them what they need for future success,” said James Rhyu, CEO at Stride. “Hearing from our graduates that they are prepared, confident, and excited about the future means we’re fulfilling our commitment to provide clear pathways for life-long success.”

To date, more than two million students and their families have chosen K12, a Stride company. K12’s career-focused and life skills-oriented education provides high school graduates with the skills and resources they need to feel prepared to continue their education and join the workforce.

Students at K12-powered schools can pair a solid academic foundation with engaging enrichment activities, access to career and college prep resources, and hands-on learning experiences in growing career fields like Business, Health Sciences, and IT. Whether their path leads them directly into the workplace or to higher education, K12 provides students with the skills they need to get there.

K12-powered schools are now accepting enrollments for the 2022-2023 school year. To learn more about enrollment and the Future Ready Survey, visit K12.com.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN), we are reimagining learning—where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed millions of people’s teaching and learning experiences by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and postsecondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005064/en/

