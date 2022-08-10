Dutch Bros Inc. (“Dutch Bros”) (NYSE: BROS), one of the fastest-growing brands in the foodservice and restaurant industry in the United States by location count, today announced that Joth Ricci, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Charley Jemley, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast to review financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Dutch Bros will report financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market close that same day.

Event: Second Quarter 2022 Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 PM ET

Dial In: 1-201-493-6779

Webcast: https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.dutchbros.com

The webcast will be archived shortly after the conference call has concluded.

About Dutch Bros Inc.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS) is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what we do, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. We believe Dutch Bros is more than just the products we serve—we are dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of our employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, our unique drive-thru experience and our community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 572 locations across 12 states as of March 31, 2022.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com

