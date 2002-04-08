SAN DIEGO, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global , ( BEEM , BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media, announced a $927k order for Beam Global’s energy storage solutions to power autonomous on-demand delivery drones. The battery packs include Beam’s patented thermal management technology for superior safety, higher energy density and longer life. The customer is an American company that designs, manufactures and operates an automated delivery system.



“The global market for drones is expected to grow at a fantastic pace over the next decade. Goldman Sachs is calling it a $100B market," said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. "We are confident that drones powered by Beam’s advanced battery technology are going to be part of that growth and so will our patented UAV ARC, rapidly deployed, off grid, drone recharging product. This is another good example of how our acquisition of a highly differentiated battery technology company puts us in a leadership position for the future of electrified transportation.”

The drones powered in this case perform delivery services for a range of applications from Fortune 100 retailers to startups and global partners. Powering their automated delivery system with safe, clean, efficient energy storage solutions from Beam Global allows the customer to safely and reliably deliver products while reducing fossil fuel use, improving air quality and decreasing road traffic.

The Beam Global energy storage solutions used in the autonomous drones include patented PCC™ technology for advanced thermal management and energy density. The advanced compact, lightweight, and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries are manufactured in Beam’s Broadview Illinois facility by our team of world-class engineers and battery experts.

The drone package delivery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 49.0% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing private investments in drones and increase in e-commerce sales and demand for contactless delivery post-pandemic are some of the factors fueling the growth of the market. During the COVID-19 pandemic, various countries have realized the potential of drone technologies and have provided relaxation in terms of their regulation.

