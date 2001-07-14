Newrez LLC (“Newrez”, the “Company”), a national mortgage lending and servicing organization, is lending more support to a community near and dear to the organization – veterans – by becoming a 2022 Veterans Golf Association (“VGA”) National Sponsor.

Dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf, the VGA hosts more than 650 tournaments annually for more than 14,000 members in over 48 states. Through local league play, regional tournaments, and national qualifiers, the VGA helps reinforce values like integrity, respect, and perseverance through the game of golf. Newrez, known for its commitment to meeting the specific mortgage needs of our nation’s brave military members and veterans and to supporting the military community, is pledging support of VGA’s mission through the sponsorship.

“The VGA and Newrez share a similar mission – to support our nation’s brave military service members, veterans, and families. The work they do to create community, reinforce values learned through military service and provide a place for people of the military community to heal through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf aligns with our mission to help them find their dream place to call home,” said Bryan Bergjans, SVP & National Director of Military & Veteran Lending at Newrez.

Through sponsored communications, onsite activation and attendance at events, Newrez’s sponsorship not only furthers support of the VGA mission but serves as an opportunity to connect with and educate veterans and military families on the VA Home Loan benefit and why it’s such an important benefit to utilize.

In addition to the sponsorship, Newrez continues to seek out new avenues and opportunities to support the veteran community beyond military lending. The Company recently partnered with The Unquiet Professional, an organization committed to recognizing and honoring our nation’s Gold Star & Surviving Families, Veterans, and military families by providing rewarding and purposeful opportunities to heal from the wounds of war, on an employee-driven donation campaign in May. Newrez also hosts several additional military-specific outreach programs, including its Moving with the Military home makeover program, military spouse advisory council and more.

“As an organization, supporting our veterans and military members is something we are incredibly proud to have deeply ingrained in our culture,” added Bergjans. “From sponsorships to the vast community outreach that our dedicated military lending team heads, we are not just a lender, but a true ally dedicated to serving those who have so selflessly sacrificed for us.”

Learn more about Newrez’s commitment to supporting military members and veterans through VA loans and community outreach opportunities: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newrez.com%2Ftypes-of-mortgages%2Fva-loans%2F

About Newrez

Newrez is a leading mortgage company that combines mortgage origination and servicing to provide a customer-first journey and help our customers make smart moves throughout the lifetime of their mortgage loans. Differentiated by its origination platform, the Company provides customers with unparalleled lending options to purchase and refinance. Its servicing business services loans on behalf of Newrez customers and includes third-party servicing brand, Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing. Founded in 2008, Newrez is headquartered in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania and is a member of the New Residential Investment Corp. family.

