CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EQRx, Inc. ( EQRX), a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices, today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. ET to report its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update.



A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at https://investors.eqrx.com/news-events/events-presentations. To access the call by phone, participants should visit this link (registration link) to receive dial-in details. Participants are requested to register at least 15 minutes before the start of the call. The webcast will be made available for replay on the Company’s website beginning approximately two hours after the event.

About EQRx

EQRx is a new type of pharmaceutical company committed to developing and delivering innovative medicines to patients at radically lower prices. Launched in January 2020, EQRx is purpose-built, at scale, with a growing catalog of medicines in development in high-cost drug categories and emerging partnerships with leading payers and health systems. Leveraging cutting-edge science and technology and strategic partnerships with stakeholders from across the healthcare system, EQRx aims to provide innovative, patent-protected medicines more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before. To learn more, visit www.eqrx.com and follow us on social media: Twitter: @EQRxInc, LinkedIn, Instagram: @eqrxinc.

