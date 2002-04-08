SAN MATEO, Calif., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentive ( MNTV), a leader in agile experience management and the maker of SurveyMonkey and GetFeedback, today announced the availability of the GetFeedback integration with Zendesk . The long-requested, bi-directional integration combines customer feedback from GetFeedback with Zendesk’s customer data to cover blindspots in customer interactions and create a single source of customer insights for joint customers.



With an ever-increasing amount of customer touchpoints available, customer data is often scattered across software and in silos. Customer experience (CX) professionals need actionable and comprehensive data to create seamless customer interactions. The GetFeedback integration with Zendesk combines the customer data available in both solutions to improve the overall customer experience with closed-loop feedback collection—meaning every GetFeedback and Zendesk user has a more complete picture of the customer journey, and doesn’t have to ask customers to explain and re-explain their organization interactions.

Key features of the GetFeedback and Zendesk integration include:

Automatically send surveys after every solved ticket. Customers can send branded CSAT, NPS®, CES, FCR, and VOC surveys after every interaction, personalized with Zendesk customer information without manual effort. They can map GetFeedback customer feedback and historical metrics to organization and customer fields in Zendesk to automatically track complete customer history.

Customers can send branded CSAT, NPS®, CES, FCR, and VOC surveys after every interaction, personalized with Zendesk customer information without manual effort. They can map GetFeedback customer feedback and historical metrics to organization and customer fields in Zendesk to automatically track complete customer history. Better understand customers with contextual insights. Customers will fuse GetFeedback data with Zendesk’s operational and customer data to measure sentiment and unlock actionable information across channels, segments, agents, and more. The ability to track customer experience over time and across the organization will enable teams to drill down into key drivers of satisfaction.

Customers will fuse GetFeedback data with Zendesk’s operational and customer data to measure sentiment and unlock actionable information across channels, segments, agents, and more. The ability to track customer experience over time and across the organization will enable teams to drill down into key drivers of satisfaction. Improve every customer support interaction. With a holistic view of the customer from all touchpoints across GetFeedback and Zendesk, support and service teams can make better-informed decisions and improve customer satisfaction and engagement. For example, they can view responses from GetFeedback surveys within Zendesk and include them in ticket conversations.

With a holistic view of the customer from all touchpoints across GetFeedback and Zendesk, support and service teams can make better-informed decisions and improve customer satisfaction and engagement. For example, they can view responses from GetFeedback surveys within Zendesk and include them in ticket conversations. Empower teams to be informed decision-makers. Customers will see Zendesk ticket data, KPIs, and metrics in GetFeedback for analysis and action. They can also trigger post-response actions like sending a Slack message to the support manager to ensure the right teams have the information they need to take meaningful action.

Recent research shows that more than half (61%) of CX professionals say that real-time customer insights are very important, but only a third (32%) strongly believe their current CX solution is able to meet their needs. The collaboration of Zendesk, a pioneer in understanding and responding to what customers say and do, and Momentive, a leader in capturing how customers think and feel, enables a powerful, holistic approach to simplifying the complexity of customer experience management.

“A GetFeedback integration with Zendesk has been one of our customers’ most-requested features, which makes sense — it’s a natural fit to combine GetFeedback customer feedback data with Zendesk’s customer service data,” said Priya Gill, Vice President of Product Marketing at Momentive. “This bi-directional integration solves the problem of stale data leading to bad decision-making by empowering users of both solutions to take swift action with confidence because they have a holistic view of the customer journey and the most timely data.”

“GetFeedback and Zendesk are complementary solutions that together can provide a comprehensive view of the customer journey and sentiments,” said Tim Sheard, Director, Tech Alliances at Zendesk. “We’re excited for this strategic partnership that allows us to strengthen the customer support ecosystem and offer our mutual users a deeper understanding of their customers to provide exceptional customer experiences with every interaction.”

“In today’s world, where distributed teams are working together to fix customer support issues, being able to source and share feedback immediately is essential,” said Alan Webber, IDC Program Vice President focused on customer experience. “Incorporating feedback is essential to keep costs down and to ensure customers remain brand loyal. This Zendesk and GetFeedback integration does just that.”

To learn more about the GetFeedback and Zendesk integration, please visit the Zendesk Marketplace .

For more information on Momentive and its full suite of agile experience management solutions please visit: momentive.ai .

About Momentive

Momentive ( MNTV—maker of SurveyMonkey) is a leader in agile experience management, delivering powerful, purpose-built solutions that bring together the best parts of humanity and technology to redefine AI. Momentive products, including SurveyMonkey and Momentive brand and market insights solutions , empower ​decision-makers at 345,000 organizations worldwide to shape exceptional experiences. Millions of users rely on Momentive to fuel market insights, brand insights, employee experience, customer experience, and product experience. Ultimately, the company’s vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices. Learn more at momentive.ai .

About Zendesk

Zendesk started the customer experience revolution in 2007 by enabling any business around the world to take their customer service online. Today, Zendesk is the champion of great service everywhere for everyone, and powers billions of conversations, connecting more than 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers over telephony, chat, email, messaging, social channels, communities, review sites and help centers. Zendesk products are built with love to be loved. The company was conceived in Copenhagen, Denmark, built and grown in California, taken public in New York City, and today employs more than 5,000 people across the world. Learn more at www.zendesk.com .

Net Promoter®, NPS®, NPS Prism®, and the NPS-related emoticons are registered trademarks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld. Net Promoter Score℠ and Net Promoter System℠ are service marks of Bain & Company, Inc., Satmetrix Systems, Inc., and Fred Reichheld.