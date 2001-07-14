Regions+Bank is pleased to announce that it has received the highest possible score of 100 on the 2022 Disability+Equality+Index%26reg%3B+%28DEI%29, the leading nonprofit resource for business disability inclusion worldwide. Regions has been named a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion” for the second year in a row.

The Disability Equality Index was launched in 2015 by Disability:IN and The American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and is acknowledged today as the most robust disability inclusion assessment tool in business. Participating companies receive a score on a scale of 0 to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.”

“Disability awareness and accommodation are an important part of Regions’ culture of inclusion and belonging, and we’re proud to receive this distinction for the second year,” said Clara Green, head of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Regions. “At Regions we know that making the workplace inclusive for all is the right thing to do, and we will continue to work toward creating an inclusive environment where all can thrive and prosper.”

Globally, people with disabilities represent over one billion people. Disability is a natural part of the human experience, and it crosses lines of age, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, race, sexual orientation, socioeconomic status and religion.

“Disability inclusion is a rapidly expanding aspect of corporate culture, and it’s gratifying to partner with 415 companies on the 2022 Disability Equality Index,” said Jill Houghton, President and CEO of Disability:IN. “These top-scoring companies not only excel in disability inclusion, many are also adopting emerging trends and pioneering measures that can move the disability agenda from accommodation to inclusion and ultimately, genuine belonging.”

Regions’ outreach includes work both inside and outside of the company:

In 2021, Regions continued to provide associates with the opportunity to self-identify as having a disability.

Regions has a dedicated Disability Services and Outreach Manager who manages external and internal outreach efforts.

Every year Regions celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month by hosting educational events for associates.

Regions’ commitment includes raising awareness of autism spectrum disorders and creating an autism-friendly environment in branches, as well as investing in programs that both promote independent living and increase access to job readiness and employment.

Regions is dedicated to inclusivity and accessibility for its customers, providing accessible+products+and+services, both in person and online.

In April, Regions partnered+with+United+Ability to host a hands-on financial education tour for Birmingham, Alabama-area students with disabilities.

Regions is committed to increasing supply chain opportunities for certified diverse suppliers, including those that are owned and controlled by minorities, women, veterans, disabled individuals, and LGBTQ+ individuals.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation ( NYSE:RF, Financial), with $161 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,300 banking offices and more than 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About the Disability Equality Index

The Disability Equality Index (DEI) is a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality. Each company receives a score, on a scale of zero (0) to 100, with those earning 80 and above recognized as a “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion.” The DEI is a joint initiative of the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD), the nation’s largest disability rights organization, and Disability:IN, the global business disability inclusion network, to collectively advance the inclusion of people with disabilities. The organizations are complementary and bring unique strengths that make the project relevant and credible to corporations and the disability community. The tool was developed by the DEI Advisory Committee, a diverse group of business leaders, policy experts and disability advocates. Learn more at: www.DisabilityEqualityIndex.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005437/en/