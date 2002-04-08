CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial L LC ( LPLA, Financial) announced today that financial advisor Eddie Chan has joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms, affiliating with Perennial Financial Services, an existing firm supporting LPL-affiliated advisors. Chan reported having served approximately $110 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets,* and joins LPL from Ameriprise Financial.



Chan first showed an affinity for finances when he experienced Black Monday in October of 1987. Motivated to help clients enhance their financial literacy and manage their full financial picture, Chan launched his career 30 years ago. He believes in a holistic and process-driven approach to financial planning and investing, and has established a comprehensive understanding of his clients’ finances and relies on his standardized processes to help them.

Chan will be based in Los Angeles, Calif., serving a diverse mix of clients from young professionals to retirees. He values maintaining close relationships with his clients to fully understand their unique financial needs and goals. Whether his clients seek to achieve financial stability, accumulate wealth or build a legacy, Chan outlines and executes their personalized financial roadmaps.

Why Chan chose LPL Financial

“When choosing a firm to affiliate with, I was essentially looking for true independence — the ability to craft the practice and client experience I envision. With its versatile investment tools and innovative open-architecture technology, LPL stood out as a top choice. LPL’s bespoke services and Perennial’s in-house support will empower me to run my business efficiently while transforming the client experience,” Chan said, emphasizing his intention to take advantage of LPL’s extensive suite of solutions. “With this move, I am eager to create added value for my clients and partner with the network of like-minded advisors at Perennial to expand my business — something I wasn’t able to do until I joined LPL.”

John Petrick, senior managing director at Perennial Financial Services, stated, “It’s an honor and a privilege to welcome Eddie to our expanding family of advisors here at Perennial. Eddie brings over 30 years of financial services experience as well as an independent and entrepreneurial spirit that perfectly aligns with our core principles and ideals. We look forward to partnering with Eddie and helping him continue to grow his practice while delivering a high level of service his clients deserve and have come to expect.”

Scott Posner, LPL executive vice president, Business Development, stated, “We welcome Eddie to the LPL community and congratulate him on this new chapter in his career. Everything we do at LPL revolves around our advisors and their success — we are here to help them expand and grow. With LPL, financial professionals are equipped with dedicated support teams and an integrated technology stack that allow them to run a high-performing practice, maintain operational efficiency and focus on their clients. We look forward to a lasting partnership with the entire team at Perennial Financial Services.”

