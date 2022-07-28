WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1157 stocks valued at a total of $2.42Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(6.29%), AAPL(5.90%), and SPY(4.19%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 22,651 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 268,974. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.96 per share and a market cap of $366.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 55,909 shares of NAS:IBB for a total holding of 58,208. The trade had a 0.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.87.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Biotechnology ETF traded for a price of $123.75 per share and a market cap of $8.06Bil. The stock has returned -25.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Biotechnology ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a price-book ratio of 4.04.

WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC reduced their investment in ARCA:XBI by 78,705 shares. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.3.

On 07/28/2022, SPDR Biotech ETF traded for a price of $82.91 per share and a market cap of $7.82Bil. The stock has returned -32.18% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, SPDR Biotech ETF has a price-book ratio of 3.18.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 38,732 shares of NAS:AAPL for a total holding of 1,045,467. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $155.9377 per share and a market cap of $2,537.67Bil. The stock has returned 7.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-book ratio of 37.71, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.60 and a price-sales ratio of 6.73.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, WHITTIER TRUST CO OF NEVADA INC bought 48,367 shares of ARCA:MUB for a total holding of 66,904. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $106.41.

On 07/28/2022, iShares National Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $108.33 per share and a market cap of $29.49Bil. The stock has returned -6.43% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

