Sageworth Trust Co recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 411 stocks valued at a total of $1.17Bil. The top holdings were VXUS(21.52%), VTI(18.62%), and ACWI(13.96%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Sageworth Trust Co’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 333,752 shares in NAS:DVY, giving the stock a 3.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $124.57 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Select Dividend ETF traded for a price of $120.48 per share and a market cap of $21.66Bil. The stock has returned 7.04% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Select Dividend ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a price-book ratio of 1.88.

During the quarter, Sageworth Trust Co bought 281,141 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 685,266. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.02 per share and a market cap of $66.71Bil. The stock has returned -7.41% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a price-book ratio of 1.64.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced their investment in ARCA:MLPX by 387,193 shares. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $41.93.

On 07/28/2022, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF traded for a price of $41.71 per share and a market cap of $985.88Mil. The stock has returned 26.10% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a price-book ratio of 1.99.

During the quarter, Sageworth Trust Co bought 305,386 shares of NAS:ACWX for a total holding of 450,078. The trade had a 1.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.83.

On 07/28/2022, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund traded for a price of $45.83 per share and a market cap of $4.08Bil. The stock has returned -16.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a price-book ratio of 1.58.

Sageworth Trust Co reduced their investment in NAS:VXUS by 201,305 shares. The trade had a 0.94% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $54.99.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard Total International Stock traded for a price of $52.66 per share and a market cap of $47.56Bil. The stock has returned -15.17% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Stock has a price-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a price-book ratio of 1.50.

