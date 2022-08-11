%3Cb%3ECore+Scientific%2C+Inc.%3C%2Fb%3E(NASDAQ: CORZ)("Core Scientific" or “the Company”), a leader in high-performance blockchain data centers and software solutions, today announced it will issue financial results for the Company's second quarter after the market closes on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 3:30 p.m. Central Time that day.

Core Scientific's Marble, NC Data Center (Graphic: Business Wire)

Hosting the call to review results for the second quarter will be Mike Levitt, Co-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Denise Sterling, Chief Financial Officer, and Steven A. Gitlin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations.

Conference Call Event Summary

Date: August 11, 2022

Time: 3:30 PM CT (1:30 PT, 2:30 PM MT, 4:30 PM ET)

Toll-free: (844) 200-6205

International: +1 (929) 526-1599

Access Code: 481493

Investors with Internet access may listen to the live audio webcast via the Investor Relations section of the Core Scientific, Inc. website, https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corescientific.com. Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to download and install any necessary audio software.

Audio Replay Options

An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.corescientific.com. The audio replay will also be available via telephone from Thursday, August 11, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m. Central Time through Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:30 p.m. Central Time. Dial (866) 813-9403 and enter the access code 168925. International callers should dial +44 (204) 525-0658 and enter the same conference ID number to access the audio replay.

ABOUT CORE SCIENTIFIC, INC.

Core Scientific is one of the largest publicly traded blockchain data center providers and miners of digital assets in North America. Core Scientific has operated blockchain data centers in North America since 2017, using its facilities and intellectual property portfolio for colocated digital asset mining and self-mining. Core Scientific operates data centers in Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, North Dakota, and Texas, and expects to commence operations in Oklahoma in the second half of 2022. Core Scientific's proprietary Minder® fleet management software combines the Company’s colocation expertise with data analytics to deliver maximum uptime, alerting, monitoring and management of all miners in the Company’s network. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.corescientific.com.

