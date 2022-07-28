MCDANIEL TERRY & CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 93 stocks valued at a total of $810.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(9.86%), AAPL(6.20%), and NDSN(5.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MCDANIEL TERRY & CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MCDANIEL TERRY & CO bought 2,617 shares of NYSE:TMO for a total holding of 24,804. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $551.06.

On 07/28/2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc traded for a price of $584.37 per share and a market cap of $227.80Bil. The stock has returned 9.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-book ratio of 5.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.52 and a price-sales ratio of 5.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.97, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, MCDANIEL TERRY & CO bought 21,252 shares of NYSE:APH for a total holding of 184,404. The trade had a 0.17% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.62.

On 07/28/2022, Amphenol Corp traded for a price of $75.56 per share and a market cap of $44.97Bil. The stock has returned 7.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amphenol Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-book ratio of 7.00, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, MCDANIEL TERRY & CO bought 3,492 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 28,540. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 07/28/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $394.82 per share and a market cap of $183.82Bil. The stock has returned -36.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 38.36, a price-book ratio of 13.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.72 and a price-sales ratio of 11.23.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.64, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, MCDANIEL TERRY & CO bought 3,227 shares of NYSE:APD for a total holding of 56,236. The trade had a 0.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $243.28.

On 07/28/2022, Air Products & Chemicals Inc traded for a price of $240.69 per share and a market cap of $53.17Bil. The stock has returned -14.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Air Products & Chemicals Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-book ratio of 3.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.97 and a price-sales ratio of 4.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, MCDANIEL TERRY & CO bought 1,796 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 37,251. The trade had a 0.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $415.14.

On 07/28/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $437.27 per share and a market cap of $123.22Bil. The stock has returned -15.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.53, a price-book ratio of 7.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.56, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.77 and a price-sales ratio of 9.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

