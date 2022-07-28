Banco Santander, S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 364 stocks valued at a total of $7.50Bil. The top holdings were BSBR(38.06%), BSMX(7.88%), and TSLA(6.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Banco Santander, S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Banco Santander, S.A. bought 648,294 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 674,891. The trade had a 5.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 07/28/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $844.02 per share and a market cap of $861.14Bil. The stock has returned 27.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 99.33, a price-book ratio of 23.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 59.24 and a price-sales ratio of 14.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Banco Santander, S.A. bought 1,100,000 shares of NAS:PDD for a total holding of 1,800,000. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $46.75.

On 07/28/2022, Pinduoduo Inc traded for a price of $51.85 per share and a market cap of $69.53Bil. The stock has returned -30.86% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pinduoduo Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-book ratio of 5.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.42, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced their investment in NAS:JD by 1,140,000 shares. The trade had a 0.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $57.7.

On 07/28/2022, JD.com Inc traded for a price of $61.54 per share and a market cap of $97.28Bil. The stock has returned -11.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JD.com Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -61.29 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Banco Santander, S.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:TWLO by 380,096 shares. The trade had a 0.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $112.71.

On 07/28/2022, Twilio Inc traded for a price of $84.9673 per share and a market cap of $15.33Bil. The stock has returned -78.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twilio Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -16.40 and a price-sales ratio of 4.68.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.21, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru sold out of their 1,660,000-share investment in NYSE:X. Previously, the stock had a 0.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.5 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, United States Steel Corp traded for a price of $21.56 per share and a market cap of $5.65Bil. The stock has returned -11.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, United States Steel Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 1.26, a price-book ratio of 0.58, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 0.29.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.52, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

