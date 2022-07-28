Slow Capital, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

300-B DRAKES LANDING ROAD GREENBRAE, CA 94904

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 131 stocks valued at a total of $412.00Mil. The top holdings were CMF(6.43%), JMUB(5.68%), and AAPL(4.18%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Slow Capital, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Slow Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:JMUB by 93,951 shares. The trade had a 0.9% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $49.94.

On 07/28/2022, JPMorgan Municipal ETF traded for a price of $50.8125 per share and a market cap of $210.87Mil. The stock has returned -6.94% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Slow Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:CMF by 76,519 shares. The trade had a 0.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.33.

On 07/28/2022, iShares California Muni Bond ETF traded for a price of $57.66 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -6.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Slow Capital, Inc. reduced their investment in BATS:JMST by 78,243 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.47.

On 07/28/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF traded for a price of $50.6817 per share and a market cap of $3.16Bil. The stock has returned -0.47% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 46,253-share investment in NYSE:PLAN. Previously, the stock had a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $64.77 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Anaplan Inc traded for a price of $63.73 per share and a market cap of $9.59Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anaplan Inc has a price-book ratio of 38.93, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13 and a price-sales ratio of 14.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 58,300-share investment in BATS:JPST. Previously, the stock had a 0.55% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $50.08 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF traded for a price of $50.135 per share and a market cap of $20.36Bil. The stock has returned -0.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.