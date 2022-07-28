Apexium Financial, LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 95 stocks valued at a total of $174.00Mil. The top holdings were SPY(18.86%), AAPL(8.53%), and IVV(7.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Apexium Financial, LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Apexium Financial, LP bought 16,321 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 82,977. The trade had a 3.71% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 07/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.96 per share and a market cap of $366.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Apexium Financial, LP reduced their investment in BATS:QUAL by 32,509 shares. The trade had a 2.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.89.

On 07/28/2022, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF traded for a price of $118.52 per share and a market cap of $19.68Bil. The stock has returned -12.22% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a price-book ratio of 5.05.

Apexium Financial, LP reduced their investment in BATS:MOAT by 54,851 shares. The trade had a 2.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.72.

On 07/28/2022, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF traded for a price of $68.13 per share and a market cap of $6.52Bil. The stock has returned -8.40% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a price-book ratio of 3.68.

During the quarter, Apexium Financial, LP bought 63,104 shares of ARCA:SCHG for a total holding of 64,793. The trade had a 2.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $64.03.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF traded for a price of $63.24 per share and a market cap of $14.56Bil. The stock has returned -16.11% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a price-book ratio of 6.89.

During the quarter, Apexium Financial, LP bought 7,425 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 33,102. The trade had a 1.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $402.4 per share and a market cap of $298.70Bil. The stock has returned -6.93% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

