Boundary Creek Advisors LP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 19 stocks valued at a total of $1.54Bil. The top holdings were SPY(6.13%), ATUS(1.55%), and DXC(1.39%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Boundary Creek Advisors LP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 250,000 shares in ARCA:SPY, giving the stock a 6.13% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $408.8 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $401.96 per share and a market cap of $366.78Bil. The stock has returned -7.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-book ratio of 3.53, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.22, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.48 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought 918,617 shares of NYSE:UIS for a total holding of 1,102,498. The trade had a 0.72% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $14.22.

On 07/28/2022, Unisys Corp traded for a price of $13.24 per share and a market cap of $888.76Mil. The stock has returned -39.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unisys Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -6.37 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 165,000 shares in NYSE:THC, giving the stock a 0.56% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $69.85 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Tenet Healthcare Corp traded for a price of $64.3 per share and a market cap of $6.84Bil. The stock has returned -11.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tenet Healthcare Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 7.88, a price-book ratio of 6.29, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.36.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought 642,650 shares of NYSE:ATUS for a total holding of 2,583,410. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.5.

On 07/28/2022, Altice USA Inc traded for a price of $10.55 per share and a market cap of $5.05Bil. The stock has returned -67.77% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altice USA Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought 140,000 shares of NYSE:DXC for a total holding of 703,468. The trade had a 0.28% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.05.

On 07/28/2022, DXC Technology Co traded for a price of $31.73 per share and a market cap of $7.28Bil. The stock has returned -19.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, DXC Technology Co has a price-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-book ratio of 1.49, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.49 and a price-sales ratio of 0.49.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

