Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

25 RUE DE COURCELLES PARIS, I0 75008

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 65 stocks valued at a total of $2.78Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.29%), AMZN(5.77%), and MRK(5.47%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced their investment in NYSE:HD by 117,060 shares. The trade had a 1.06% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $295.3.

On 07/28/2022, The Home Depot Inc traded for a price of $296.015 per share and a market cap of $307.21Bil. The stock has returned -6.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Home Depot Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.49 and a price-sales ratio of 2.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.84, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 277,997-share investment in NYSE:CVS. Previously, the stock had a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.65 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.52 per share and a market cap of $125.72Bil. The stock has returned 17.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-book ratio of 1.70, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 5,953 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $113.08 per share and a market cap of $1,492.38Bil. The stock has returned -14.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.45, a price-book ratio of 5.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 5.64.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced their investment in NYSE:CVX by 84,145 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $165.26.

On 07/28/2022, Chevron Corp traded for a price of $151.1805 per share and a market cap of $293.27Bil. The stock has returned 53.84% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chevron Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-book ratio of 2.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.99, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.66 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. reduced their investment in NAS:CSCO by 230,689 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $47.99.

On 07/28/2022, Cisco Systems Inc traded for a price of $45.075 per share and a market cap of $184.85Bil. The stock has returned -16.53% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cisco Systems Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-book ratio of 4.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.89, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

