Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NasdaqGS: STRL) (“Sterling” or “the Company”) today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Joe Cutillo, and Executive Vice President & CFO, Ronald Ballschmiede, will be participating in the Jefferies Industrials Conference at the InterContinental New York Barclay in New York City on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Sterling will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 1:30 PM ET that day.

STRL’s management will be available for one-on-one meetings all day. To schedule a meeting please contact your Jefferies institutional sales representative or Jeremy Hellman at [email protected].

Additionally, a live webcast of the fireside chat presentation will take place from 1:30 - 1:55 PM ET and will be available at https%3A%2F%2Fwsw.com%2Fwebcast%2Fjeff250%2Fstrl%2F1878042. An archived recording of the presentation will also be available for 90 days following the live webcast in the investor relations section of the company's website at www.strlco.com.

About Sterling

Sterling operates through a variety of subsidiaries within three segments specializing in E-Infrastructure, Transportation and Building Solutions in the United States (the “U.S.”), primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, as well as other areas with strategic construction opportunities. E-Infrastructure Solutions projects develop advanced, large-scale site development systems and services for data centers, e-commerce distribution centers, warehousing, transportation, energy and more. Transportation Solutions includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems. Building Solutions projects include residential and commercial concrete foundations for single-family and multi-family homes, parking structures, elevated slabs and other concrete work. From strategy to operations, we are committed to sustainability by operating responsibly to safeguard and improve society’s quality of life. Caring for our people and our communities, our customers and our investors – that is The Sterling Way.

Joe Cutillo, CEO, "We build and service the infrastructure that enables our economy to run, our people to move and our country to grow."

