Integrity Capital Management (HK) Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $0.00Mil. The top holdings were GBRGW(10.94%), LMAOW(10.94%), and VENAW(9.38%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Integrity Capital Management (HK) Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 615,423-share investment in NAS:HCIC. Previously, the stock had a 31.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.82 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V traded for a price of $9.86 per share and a market cap of $425.21Mil. The stock has returned -0.90% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 10 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V has a price-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-book ratio of 1.33 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -51.13.

The guru sold out of their 53,576-share investment in NAS:KIII. Previously, the stock had a 2.78% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.79 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Kismet Acquisition Three Corp traded for a price of $9.83 per share and a market cap of $358.18Mil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Kismet Acquisition Three Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-book ratio of 1.31 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -138.32.

The guru sold out of their 51,436-share investment in NAS:TWLV. Previously, the stock had a 2.66% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.78 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Twelve Seas Investment Co II traded for a price of $9.83 per share and a market cap of $435.37Mil. The stock has returned 1.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Twelve Seas Investment Co II has a price-book ratio of 1.27 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -333.30.

The guru sold out of their 47,603-share investment in NYSE:FPAC. Previously, the stock had a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.86 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Far Peak Acquisition Corp traded for a price of $9.84 per share and a market cap of $685.64Mil. The stock has returned -1.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Far Peak Acquisition Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.29 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -81.24.

The guru sold out of their 46,537-share investment in NYSE:APSG. Previously, the stock had a 2.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $9.79 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital traded for a price of $7.39 per share and a market cap of $754.53Mil. The stock has returned -22.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a price-book ratio of 1.06 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.02.

