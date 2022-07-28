PR Newswire

Upscale brand continues growth in top markets with latest groundbreaking in the heart of the Mile High City

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambria Hotels, an upscale brand franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH), continues its nationwide expansion with the groundbreaking of the Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo. Expected to open in December 2023, the seven-story, 153-room Cambria will be the brand's second hotel in the Colorado capital joining Cambria Hotel Denver International Airport when it debuts and adds to Cambria's growing portfolio of properties in travelers' favorite urban destinations.

Located at 3601 Brighton Blvd., the future Cambria will be ideally situated in the heart of Denver's River North (RiNo) Arts District, a vibrant neighborhood favored by locals and visitors alike for its abundant restaurants, breweries, art galleries and music venues. In addition to easy access to other popular Denver attractions, including the nearby Union Station neighborhood and the Denver Pro Sports Complex--home to the city's professional football, hockey, and basketball teams--the Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo positions modern travelers minutes from the city's central business district and the Colorado Convention Center.

"The Cambria brand is on an opening streak. Last month alone, we broke ground on five hotels and this latest development milestone in downtown Denver previews what's in store for the rest of the year: more properties in leading business and leisure markets," said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. "With its diversified economy and robust job market, coupled with a thriving culinary scene and the enviable natural backdrop of the Rocky Mountains, it's easy to see why Denver continues to attract more than 17 million visitors each year. The Mile High City is the perfect location to expand the Cambria footprint, and we look forward to connecting modern travelers with the brand's hallmark design-forward, locally-tailored upscale experience in the heart of the RiNo community."

When it opens, the Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo will feature upscale amenities and approachable indulgences that appeal to modern travelers, including:

- Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for productive work or relaxation, including rooftop space with mountain views.

- Locally inspired design and décor from Denver and Colorado-based artists to showcase the unique personality of the surrounding community, including a custom exterior mural reflecting Colorado's distinct landscape.

- Contemporary and sophisticated guest rooms, complete with design forward fixtures, abundant lighting and plush bedding.

- Immersive, spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

- Onsite dining featuring freshly made food, local craft beer, wine and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

- Multi-function meeting and creative event spaces.

- State-of-the-art fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel Denver Downtown RiNo will be developed by HighSide Development in collaboration with Brinkmann Constructors as well as architect and interior designer, Baskervill. There are currently 60 Cambria hotels open across the U.S. in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans Fort Lauderdale, Napa and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.

