Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, announced today, on World Nature Conservation Day, a conservation agreement with Ducks Unlimited (DU) and Trout Unlimited (TU). The Tractor Supply Company Foundation will invest $150,000 into each conservation group over the next three years to support projects aimed at land conservation, wetland restoration and tree-planting efforts.

Tractor Supply’s engagement with DU and TU supports the Company’s sustainability goals as part of its commitment to being “Stewards+of+Life+Out+Here.” The partnership with DU aims to conserve 90,000 acres of working lands and wetland restoration, enough to conserve 12.5 million gallons of water, bringing Tractor Supply significantly closer to fulfilling its goal to conserve 25 million gallons of water by 2025. The Company’s partnership with TU also supports its water conservation goal, along with its previously established commitment to reducing its carbon footprint to achieve net zero emissions by 2040.

“To advance our stewardship efforts, Tractor Supply is dedicated to finding innovative solutions to put our values in action, such as partnerships like these,” said Mary Winn Pilkington, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Public Relations and President of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation. “Trout Unlimited and Ducks Unlimited engage in conservation and restoration work that can have a direct impact in preserving Life Out Here for our customers, communities and wildlife alike. We are proud to support these impactful conservation projects where we work, live and play. We look forward to making great progress together in the communities we call home.”

Conservation in Action: Ducks Unlimited

Beginning in 2022, Tractor Supply’s three-year partnership with DU is focused on private lands in North Dakota and Texas. The North Dakota project is designed to support 30,000 acres of conservation on working lands by reducing tillage, planting diverse cover crops and incorporating grazing management practices to increase grass productivity and drought resistance. The area is a top-priority landscape for DU as it encompasses the Prairie Pothole Region, North America’s most important waterfowl breeding habitat.

In Texas, Tractor Supply will support DU’s Texas Prairie Wetlands Project designed to restore, enhance and protect shallow, seasonally flooded wetland habitat on private lands within a 28-county focus area along the Texas Gulf Coast.

“This new, three-year partnership with Tractor Supply will help us consistently deliver more on-the-ground conservation projects that are beneficial for farmers, ranchers and rural communities in Texas and North Dakota,” Ducks Unlimited Chief Conservation Officer Dr. Karen Waldrop said. “Agriculture is at the heart of our traditional culture and core base of supporters, just as the ag community is a strong customer base for Tractor Supply. In serving our mutual customers, we can amplify our shared commitment to serve people who live the rural lifestyle.”

“Plant for our Future” by Trout Unlimited

Beginning this year, Tractor Supply’s support will enhance the depth and breadth of TU’s “Plant for our Future” campaign by planting 25,000 trees annually to intercept and store 4.12 million gallons of water from stormwater runoff and sequester 3.5 million pounds of CO2 by June 2025. Through this collaboration, TU will also activate more than 2,500 volunteers, including Tractor Supply Team Members and other community partners, in a national planting campaign.

“Trout Unlimited’s network of staff and volunteers across the country work tirelessly to care for the local rivers and streams in their communities,” said Helen Neville, Trout Unlimited’s Senior Scientist. “With a partner like Tractor Supply, whose stakeholders share the same commitment to conservation, we’ll be able to double the number of trees we plant - creating colder, cleaner and healthier rivers while also removing thousands of pounds of CO2 from the atmosphere to combat climate change and conserving and cleaning millions of gallons of polluted stormwater runoff.”

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s sustainability efforts, visit corporate.tractorsupply.com%2Fesg.

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years. Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With nearly 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a consumer mobile app and an e-commerce website at www.TractorSupply.com. Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense, a pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense, visit www.Petsense.com.

About Ducks Unlimited

Ducks Unlimited Inc. is the world's largest nonprofit organization dedicated to conserving North America's continually disappearing waterfowl habitats. Established in 1937, Ducks Unlimited has conserved more than 15 million acres thanks to contributions from more than a million supporters across the continent. Guided by science and dedicated to program efficiency, DU works toward the vision of wetlands sufficient to fill the skies with waterfowl today, tomorrow and forever. For more information on our work, visit www.ducks.org.

About Trout Unlimited

Trout Unlimited is the nation’s oldest and largest coldwater fisheries conservation organization dedicated to caring for and recovering America’s rivers and streams so our children can experience the joy of wild and native trout and salmon. Across the country, TU brings to bear local, regional and national grassroots organizing, durable partnerships, science-backed policy muscle, and legal firepower on behalf of trout and salmon fisheries, healthy waters and vibrant communities. For more information on our work, visit www.tu.org.

