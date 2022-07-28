BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established B2C and B2B brands, today announced it has again received high honors as a top solution in both the 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Midmarket Edition) and 2022 Paradigm B2B Combine (Enterprise Edition) with 22 out of 24 total medals. BigCommerce has exceeded last year’s analyst evaluations by six medals, surpassing previous analyst evaluations for the third consecutive year.

With the recent acquisitions of long-time technology partners BundleB2B and B2B Ninja, BigCommerce has expanded its native B2B ecommerce functionality to provide a dynamic platform for all B2B merchants that is easier to use, faster than legacy B2B solutions and more flexible and powerful than other SaaS platforms at a time when B2B ecommerce is booming. The global B2B ecommerce market size is estimated to reach just over $33 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.7% from 2022 to 2030.

“BigCommerce aspires to create the world’s most flexible and usable SaaS platform for B2B. Our recent acquisitions of B2B Ninja and BundleB2B significantly expand our native B2B offering, enabling us to serve a comprehensive set of B2B selling use cases for businesses of all sizes,” said Brent Bellm, CEO at BigCommerce. “This year’s Paradigm B2B Combine recognizes our leadership in B2B ecommerce for both midmarket and enterprise businesses and reflects the strong progress in our offering in the last year.”

BigCommerce's platform received 12 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Midmarket Edition) and 10 medals in the Paradigm B2B (Enterprise Edition), including an exceptional rating (Gold) for Total Cost of Ownership and Partner Ecosystem for the third consecutive year. The breakdown of award categories are:

2022 Paradigm B2B Midmarket Edition

4 Gold (Partner Ecosystem, Total Cost of Ownership, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement)

(Partner Ecosystem, Total Cost of Ownership, Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement) 5 Silver (Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support, Marketplaces, Site Search, Vision & Strategy)

(Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support, Marketplaces, Site Search, Vision & Strategy) 3 Bronze (Content & Data Management, Transaction Management and Integrations, Operations & Infrastructure)

2022 Paradigm B2B Enterprise Edition

1 Gold (Total Cost of Ownership)

(Total Cost of Ownership) 3 Silver (Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, Site Search)

(Promotions Management, Sales & Channel Enablement, Site Search) 6 Bronze (Ability to Execute, Customer Service & Support, Marketplaces, Partner Ecosystem, Vision & Strategy, Content & Data Management)

Developed and personally evaluated by Paradigm B2B CEO and B2B ecommerce expert Andy Hoar, the Paradigm B2B Combine assesses all vendor solutions on a five-point scale across 38 detailed and weighted criteria based on Andy’s years of industry experience, as well as his nearly 80 recent interviews with B2B practitioners such as VPs of ecommerce and IT decision-makers. Medals were awarded based on composite scores in 12 distinct categories.

“Friction is the enemy of success in B2B and if a business makes it easier to buy, then customers will buy more,” said Andy Hoar, chief executive officer at Paradigm B2B. “BigCommerce’s customers were pleased with how easily business users could configure the solution and leverage the company’s rich open application marketplace with robust APIs and well-developed partner ecosystem. B2B companies looking for a value-priced, partner-centric, multi-tenant SaaS ecommerce solution with an extensive open application marketplace can find it with BigCommerce.”

About Paradigm B2B

Digital innovation produces an ever-changing, unpredictable, and challenging environment that can make or break a B2B company. To be successful today, B2B companies must transform archaic business practices and business models and fundamentally rethink how they interact with customers.

Paradigm B2B's purpose is to help guide B2B companies through today's complex, digital-first environment. B2B companies need world-class strategies and roadmaps, as well as clearly differentiated customer experiences, in order to thrive in an increasingly disrupted commerce landscape. Paradigm B2B focuses on offering high-quality advice that's well-informed and immediately actionable. Paradigm B2B is based in Chicago, Illinois. Learn more at http://www.paradigmb2b.com.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, SoloStove and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

BigCommerce® is a registered trademark of BigCommerce Pty. Ltd. Third-party trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

