Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) announced today its Coda+Coffee+Co. promotional video received a silver award in the business-to-business category in the 43rd+Annual+Telly+Awards. The Telly Awards honor excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, Netflix, Dow Jones, Duplass Brothers Productions, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005632/en/

Located in Denver, CO and Glendale, AZ, Coda Coffee Co. joined the PFG family in 2020 and is dedicated to promoting sustainability: both in its ongoing commitment to the environment and to the quality of life experienced by individuals in the coffee industry. The promotional video created by Studio Center tells the Coda story with a three-minute snapshot of what makes the company and its coffee products unique. Coda Coffee Co. has both retail and wholesale products available.

“Now, more than ever, it is necessary to celebrate video work that reflects the top tier of our industry, such as PFG,” says Telly Awards Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. “This year’s submissions reflect an industry that has returned to the important work of storytelling, one that has returned with a new perspective that values innovation, agility, equity, and tenacious creativity.”

“Receiving a recognition like this makes all the heart and soul we’ve poured into building this company and brand worthwhile,” said Tim Thwaites, co-founder, Coda Coffee Co. “We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished, and our award-winning video is reflective of our products, culture, and commitment to provide a quality experience for our customers and to create greater good for all.”

The Telly Awards cap a year-long celebration of creators producing work with a new POV and a refreshed creativity, reflecting an ever-changing landscape emerging from the difficulties and opportunities from the last few years.

In function of this, a series of new categories were introduced to reflect and celebrate ways in which video has continued to be used as a critical tool for communication, notably within and across a new culture of working. These new categories, including Workplace Culture, Recruitment and Education & Training, celebrate the companies using video at a time when the culture of a company has never been so critical to attract and retain talent.

“Whether it’s new ways of remote working, placing purpose at the center of key values or providing Employee Resource Groups for communities to gather and support each internally, this year’s incredible group of winners perfectly exemplifies the many artful and unique ways video is being used to tackle these timely topics. By introducing our new categories, we’re continuing to deliver on our mission of constantly evolving with the changing industry and the world,” said Dridje.

For more information on Coda Coffee Co., please visit: www.codacoffee.com.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, IFP, LAPPG, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub, IFP, with support from The Commercial Director’s Diversity Program.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005632/en/