David Pryluck, MD, MBA, an esteemed physician and medical education leader, has been named senior associate dean of the Sint Maarten campus for American+University+of+the+Caribbean+School+of+Medicine (AUC). An interventional radiologist, Dr. Pryluck is respected for his work as a clinician, educator, and mentor.

Previously, Dr. Pryluck served as vice chair of education, radiology; diagnostic radiology residency program director and an interventional radiologist at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine in Danville, Pennsylvania. He also spent six years at Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where he was an associate professor of clinical radiology, program director of the integrated interventional radiology residency, and director of medical student education in radiology.

“We are fortunate to have Dr. Pryluck join our team at a critical time in healthcare and for medical school education. At AUC we strive to help increase the diversity of medical school applicants and ultimately the physician population by providing an inclusive education for all,” said Pedro L. Delgado, MD, AUC dean. “We look forward to having Dr. Pryluck share his tremendous enthusiasm and expertise as we engage in strategic partnerships with the Sint Maarten community that further our mission and vision, while leading our faculty in our ongoing commitment to supporting our students’ journey toward becoming physicians.”

Reporting to the dean of AUC, Pryluck is a member of the executive leadership team, overseeing the Sint Maarten-based faculty and strategic relationships in the Sint Maarten community, including key government and community partner relations. In addition, he leads the AUC campus team by encouraging and fostering an environment that values diversity; promotes student, faculty, and colleague engagement and success; and engages as a socially responsible member of the Sint Maarten community.

AUC is a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry and has an alumni base of more than 7,500 physicians serving in every state in the nation. AUC is accredited by the Accreditation Commission on Colleges of Medicine (ACCM, www.accredmed.org), and is a leader in addressing critical workforce needs for physicians of diverse backgrounds. AUC achieved strong residency placements with a 96% first-time eligible residency attainment rate for 2021-22 graduates and expected graduates (as of April 5, 2022). AUC’s rate is among the highest in Adtalem’s history and represents the fourth consecutive year at 90% or higher residency attainment.

AUC and Ross University School of Medicine, both part of the Adtalem Global Education family, have current and former graduates who secured residencies in 2022, with 74% entering primary care specialties helping to combat the critical physician shortage, which is expected to reach up to 124,000 by 2034. In addition, both medical schools combined graduate more Black physicians than any U.S. medical school.

“It is an honor to step into this new role and contribute to the important service AUC provides to the local and larger medical communities through its commitment to diversifying the profession with exceptionally trained physicians ready to fill in critical needs, such as primary care or underserved areas,” said Pryluck. “Drawing upon my experience as a mentor and educator, I’m looking forward to helping prepare medical students by helping carry out AUC’s mission of training tomorrow’s physicians today with strong community service values, appreciation for a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social commitment.”

Pryluck graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Duke University, earned his Doctor of Medicine from New York University Grossman School of Medicine, and his Master of Business Administration from Fox School of Business at Temple University. He completed a transitional year internship at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, diagnostic radiology residency at New York University Grossman School of Medicine, and fellowship in vascular and interventional radiology at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

About American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine

American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine (AUC School of Medicine) is an institution of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE), a global education provider headquartered in the United States. AUC School of Medicine’s mission is to train tomorrow’s physicians, whose service to their communities and their patients is enhanced by international learning experiences, a diverse learning community, and an emphasis on social accountability and engagement. Founded in 1978, AUC School of Medicine has more than 7,500 graduates, many of whom work in primary care or underserved areas. Dedicated to developing physicians with a lifelong commitment to patient-centered care, AUC School of Medicine embraces collaboration, inclusion, and community service. With a campus in Sint Maarten, affiliated teaching hospitals in the United States and the United Kingdom, and internationally recognized faculty, AUC School of Medicine has a diverse medical education program for today’s globally minded physician. For more information visit aucmed.edu, follow AUC School of Medicine on Twitter+%28%40aucmed%29, Instagram (%40aucmed_edu), and Facebook+%28%40aucmed%29.

About Adtalem Global Education

The purpose of Adtalem Global Education is to empower students to achieve their goals, find success, and make inspiring contributions to our global community. Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) is a leading healthcare educator and provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry. With a dedicated focus on driving strong outcomes that increase workforce preparedness, Adtalem empowers a diverse learner population to achieve their goals and make inspiring contributions to their communities. Adtalem is the parent organization of American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Chamberlain University, Ross University School of Medicine, Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, and Walden University. Adtalem and its institutions have more than 10,000 employees and a network of more than 275,000 alumni. Adtalem was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2021 by Newsweek, and one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 by Forbes. Follow Adtalem on Twitter+%40adtalemglobal, LinkedIn or visit Adtalem.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005630/en/