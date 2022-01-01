AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “a” (Excellent) of the property/casualty (P/C) members of Horace Mann Insurance Group(Horace Mann), and Horace Mann Life Insurance Company (Horace Mann Life). In addition, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) of National Teachers Associates Life Insurance Company (Addison, TX) and its affiliated entity, NTA Life Insurance Company of New York (New York, NY) (collectively referred to as NTA Life). Concurrently, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a-” (Excellent) of Madison National Life Insurance Company (Madison National Life) (Madison WI). Lastly, AM Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb” (Good) of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) [NYSE: HMN] and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” (Good) on its $250 million, 4.5% senior unsecured notes, due 2025. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. All companies are headquartered in Springfield, IL, unless otherwise specified. (See below for a detailed list of the P/C subsidiaries).

The ratings of Horace Mann reflect the group’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strongest, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM).

Horace Mann maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), which benefits from a solid investment portfolio and conservative reserving practices. The group continues to report positive operating results driven primarily by strong net investment income. Current underwriting activities of the group include the writing of automobile, homeowners and supporting lines of business. The group has achieved strong brand recognition within the educator’s market and benefits from significant policyholder loyalty.

The ratings of Horace Mann Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM.

Horace Mann Life has established itself as one of the largest providers of 403 (b) tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities in the United States, focused on educators as its primary market. Horace Man Life offers a diversified mix of life, annuities and retirement products. The company has shown consistent pre-tax operating gains over the past five years, which has contributed to capital and surplus growth. Operating performance is enhanced by favorable persistency, cost reduction initiatives and increased agent productivity.

The ratings of NTA Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM. The ratings also reflect support the company receives from its parent, HMEC, and full integration of its operations, as products of NTA Life are cross-sold as complimentary products to the life and P/C products.

NTA Life maintains the very strong level of risk-adjusted capitalization, as measured by BCAR. The company has reported consistent net income and strong profitability ratios. NTA Life’s product mix added to Horace Mann’s already diverse suite of products brings additional complementary products to better meet the needs of educators.

The ratings of Madison National Life reflect its balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as well as adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate ERM.

Madison National Life maintains the strongest level of risk-adjusted capital, as measured by BCAR. The company’s capital position has benefited from historically profitable operating performance. Madison National Life was acquired by Horace Mann in early 2022. The company offers employer-sponsored benefit products, including short- and long-term disability and group life, which further enhances Horace Mann’s supplemental business line by offering a full suite of group and individual products along with additional distribution capabilities.

The FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICRs of “a” (Excellent) have been affirmed with stable outlooks for the following P/C members of Horace Mann Insurance Group:

Horace Mann Insurance Company

Horace Mann Property & Casualty Insurance Company

Teachers Insurance Company

Horace Mann Lloyds

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best’s website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best’s %3Cb%3ERecent+Rating+Activity%3C%2Fb%3E web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+to+Best%27s+Credit+Ratings%3C%2Fb%3E. For information on the proper use of Best’s Credit Ratings, Best’s Performance Assessments, Best’s Preliminary Credit Assessments and AM Best press releases, please view %3Cb%3EGuide+to+Proper+Use+of+Best%26rsquo%3Bs+Ratings+%26amp%3B+Assessments%3C%2Fb%3E.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit %3Cb%3Ewww.ambest.com%3C%2Fb%3E.

Copyright © 2022 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005722/en/