NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Waste Management, Inc. (: WM)

Class Period: Waste Management redeemable senior notes (the “Notes”) between February 13, 2020 and June 23, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The Notes include the following senior redeemable notes issued by WM in May 2019: (i) 2.95% Senior Notes due 2024; (ii) 3.20% Senior Notes due 2026; (iii) 3.45% Senior Notes due 2029; and (iv) 4.00% Senior Notes due 2039.

Deadline: August 8, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wm.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the DOJ had indicated to Waste Management that it would require Waste Management to divest significantly more assets than the $200 million Antitrust Revenue Threshold; (2) as a result, the merger would not be completed by the End Date; and (3) the Notes would be subject to mandatory redemption at 101% of par.

Unilever PLC (: UL)

Class Period: September 2, 2020 - July 21, 2021

Deadline: August 15, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/ul

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that in July 2020, Ben & Jerry’s board passed a resolution to end sales of its ice cream in “Occupied Palestinian Territory” as well as the risks attendant to the board’s decision. Additionally, Unilever’s s description of its legal risks was materially false and misleading because Unilever acknowledged that complying with all applicable laws and regulations was important but omitted to discuss Ben & Jerry’s boycott decision, which risked adverse governmental actions for violations of laws, executive orders, or resolutions aimed at discouraging boycotts, divestment, and sanctions of Israel adopted by 35 U.S. states (“Anti-BDS Legislation”).

Tupperware Brands Corporation (: TUP)

Class Period: November 3, 2021 - May 3, 2022

Deadline: August 15, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/tup.

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tupperware was facing significant challenges in maintaining its earnings and sales performance; (2) accordingly, Tupperware’s full year 2022 guidance was unrealistic and/or unsustainable; (3) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a material negative impact on Tupperware’s financial condition; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | [email protected]