HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ("Stabilis") (NASDAQ:SLNG), an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America is pleased to announce that it will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday August 10, 2022, after the market closes. The Company has scheduled a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. eastern time (9:00 a.m. central).

Dial-in Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-545-0523; passcode 365155

International:

+1 973-528-0016; passcode 365155

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2256/46226

Replay Information

United States & Canada:

+1 877-481-4010; passcode 46226

International:

+1 919-882-2331; passcode 46226

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. is an energy transition company that provides turnkey clean energy production, storage, transportation and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas ("LNG") to multiple end markets across North America. To learn more, visit www.stabilis-solutions.com.

Investor Contact:

Andrew Puhala

Chief Financial Officer

832-456-6502

[email protected]

