Atlantic Power & Infrastructures KB Industries Flexi®-Tile produced using Flexi®-Pave technology has been applied in application by recognized stormwater and drainage contractors whose goals include removing harmful pollutants from entering the aquifer.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Atlantic Power, and Infrastructure Corp. (OTC PINK:AWSL) is pleased to announce the demand for its Flexi®-Tile continues to increase as it gains more recognition as being environmentally beneficial in reducing pollutants entering our precious aquifer. Stormwater runoff from streets and parking lots are known to carry suspended solids and pollutants, historically ending up in retention ponds, detention ponds or diverted to streams and rivers, finally ending up in the aquifer.

Land being one of the most valuable things within any city or town, that value decreases when stormwater run-off is not handled efficiently and effectively. Cities have historically established regulations for the rapid discharge and disposal of stormwater, until recently ignoring the harm to the aquifer. Now, thanks to Flexi®-Tile, city and town planning boards are realizing they can regulate developers to discharge the stormwater in a way that is beneficial to the environment and especially the aquifer. At the same time potentially increasing the value of the land, subsequently benefitting developers and end users of the land.

Flexi®-Tile has been produced in various sizes, the most common being 24 inches by 24 inches by approx. 2 inches in thickness. Flexi®-Tile is used in combination with other environmental technologies that further improve the flow and discharge of stormwater for developers and construction companies. More and more city planning boards are adding this requirement to their regulations.

API's CEO Kevin Bagnall stated; "This is a market that will not only be applauded by environmentalist, it is and will be demanded by planning boards and by developer's, all of whom will benefit immensely. We take great pride in being a part of helping to protect our precious environment for this and future generations. While we are excited about selling 20,000 to date, I truly believe this is a very small fraction of what this market will become in the near future!"

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England

About Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi ® -Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

