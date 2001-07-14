Consolidated+Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) today announced that Bob Udell, president and chief executive officer, will present at Cowen’s 8th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:50 a.m. ET. The Company will also host one-to-one meetings with investors. A live webcast of the virtual event will be available on Consolidated’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.consolidated.com.

About Consolidated Communications

