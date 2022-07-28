Sub-Brand "Maison Gaucho™" a Potential Brand Extension into Other Business Categories and Opportunity to Reach New Audiences

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods & accessories, today announced its trademark application for MAISON GAUCHO™ has been approved to move forward toward registration. The U.S. trademark application includes hospitality and gaming industries such as Casinos, Hotel accommodation services, Restaurant services, Bar and cocktail lounge services, with pending applications slated for additional categories.

Maison Gaucho™ is the high design, high style component of the Argentina luxury fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ (GAUCHO.com). The line offers unique, handmade pieces showcasing elevated looks for style conscious people who value being fashion forward. Founded by entrepreneur Scott Mathis and headed up by Argentine Creative Director Lautaro De la Peña, Gaucho - Buenos Aires® blends the quality of a bygone era with a sophisticated, modern, global outlook. The brand's beautifully handcrafted clothing and accessories herald the birth of Argentina's finest designer label.

Gaucho - Buenos Aires® embodies the spirit of Argentina -- its grand history, its folklore and its revival as a global center of luxury. Inspired by the sophisticated elegance of the great European maisons, Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ is also rooted in the traditions of native, nomadic culture. With its ambitious couture, ready-to-wear and high-street fashion offering, this is the brand in which Argentine luxury finds its contemporary expression.

"By incorporating Maison Gaucho™ into the Gaucho - Buenos Aires® brand architecture, we see this as an opportunity to expand Gaucho's reach into other retail and experiential categories, thereby building stronger bonds with our existing customer base as well as reaching a broader range of potential customers and new niches," said Scott Mathis, Gaucho Group Holdings 's Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We are intent on elevating Gaucho to the status of being a world recognized brand. As we continue to introduce Argentina DNA to the Unites States, such as our newly opened flagship store in Miami's Design District, as well as our upcoming Las Vegas project that would expand the Gaucho brand in ways that could include opportunities in lodging, hospitality, retail, and gaming, our plan for Gaucho's future is an ever-growing and evolving business. Please stay tuned as these and other opportunities unfold."

About Gaucho - Buenos Aires®

Gaucho - Buenos Aires® is a fashion brand inspired by our modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho-the storied Argentinian wanderers and adventurers who embraced life boldly and confidently. Gaucho - Buenos Aires® 's leather goods, accessories, and ready-to-wear fashions are made for dynamic global citizens who live authentically and freely and explore the modern world with passion and curiosity. Our styles are made to last, with timeless essentials and an unparalleled dedication to quality. Each handcrafted piece blends the heritage of Argentina-with its artisanal craftsmanship passed down through generations and the finest local materials-with modern, cosmopolitan style, designed to fit your life. The result are pieces that are unique, unforgettable, and authentically individual-Buenos Aires' finest designer label. Gaucho - Buenos Aires™ is part of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (gauchoholdings.com), which crafts luxury experiences, properties, and products that celebrate the vibrant and distinctive Argentinian lifestyle. To learn more, visit gaucho.com

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos Aires® (gaucho.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information discussed in this press release includes "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein concerning, among other things, planned capital expenditures, future cash flows and borrowings, pursuit of potential acquisition opportunities, our financial position, business strategy and other plans and objectives for future operations, are forward looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve certain assumptions, risks and uncertainties and are not (and should not be considered to be) guarantees of future performance. Refer to our risk factors set forth in our reports filed on Edgar. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement made here.

