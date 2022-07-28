LAS VEGAS, NV/ ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB) (the "Company" or "Tego"), a technology company focused on the development and commercialization of an intelligent cyberthreat hunting application that integrates with leading security information and event management (SIEM) platforms, is pleased to announce that Alissa V. Knight has been appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Company effective August 1, 2022. Ms. Knight will oversee the Company's marketing team. She will be responsible for facilitating growth and increasing sales by developing a comprehensive marketing plan that will promote brand recognition of the Tego Guardian threat intelligence application and help Tego gain a competitive advantage. Ms. Knights' role will be instrumental in scaling the Company's growth as new versions and integrations of Tego Guardian are released.

Tego CEO, Shannon Wilkinson stated, "We are thrilled to have someone of Alissa's caliber join Tego Cyber. It not only speaks to the validity of Tego's product but allows us to reach a much wider audience through her leadership in the CMO position."

Ms. Knight is best known for having been a reformed Blackhat hacker turned content creator, business mogul, and media personality. Following her arrest at 17 for hacking a government network, Ms. Knight was recruited by the U.S. intelligence community where she supported counterinsurgency (COIN) operations as a defense contractor. She is the co-founder of commercial production house Knight Studios, part of the Knight Group owned by her and her wife, Melissa Knight, which own a family of companies under the same brand, Knight Events, Knight Studios, and Knight Ink. Prior to starting Knight Group, Alissa retired at 27 after selling two previous companies in cybersecurity to publicly traded companies in international markets.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Tego Cyber during the commercialization phase of the first version of its cyber threat intelligence application," stated Alissa V. Knight, CMO of Tego Cyber Inc. "I am confident that my contributions and insight along the current marketing efforts will produce results. I am impressed to see how far Tego has come in so little time. Very few cybersecurity technology companies go from conception to commercialization in under 2 years. What attracted me to the opportunity was the scalability of the application and the potential for significant growth. It is a very unique situation. It is now my responsibility to oversee the telling of the Tego story, so more people know about us."

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

