If you want to have a higher chance of finding companies that are in good shape from a financial standpoint, you may want to consider stocks with trailing 12-month Ebitda margins that are topping the S&P 500's 14.3% as of the time of writing.

The Ebitda margin, which is calculated as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization divided by total revenue, is a good indicator of a company's financial health as it does not consider the effect of unique decisions and tax laws when appraising the performance of a company. These decisions refer to the recognition of amortization and depreciation, which may differ significantly, even among companies that operate in the same industry.

The three companies listed below meet these criteria. Wall Street sell-side analysts have also issued positive recommendation ratings for them.

Exelon

The first company that makes the cut is Exelon Corp. ( EXC, Financial), a Chicago-based diversified utility operator of renewable energy-generating facilities in North America. Besides renewable energy, the company also sells electricity and natural gas to North American and international wholesale and retail customers.

Exelon’s Ebitda margin is 35.2%, resulting from Ebitda of $11.20 billion and revenue of $31.78 billion for the trailing 12 months ended March 2022.

The closing share price of $44.46 on Wednesday was up 34.71% compared to year-ago levels. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion and a 52-week range of $33.11 to $50.71.

The stock grants a forward dividend yield of 2.98%. The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 33.8 cents per common share on Sept. 9.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $48.53 per share.

Avantor

The second company that qualifies is Avantor Inc. ( AVTR, Financial), a Radnor, Pennsylvania-based supplier of specialty chemicals and materials to various customers in the Americas and internationally. These customers are active in the biopharma, health care, education and government, advanced technologies and applied materials industries.

Avantor’s Ebitda margin is 18.78%, resulting from Ebitda of $1.42 billion and revenue of $7.55 billion for the trailing 12 months ended in March.

Wednesday's closing share price of $31.76 was down nearly 13% compared to year-ago levels for a market capitalization of $19.82 billion and a 52-week range of $27.51 to $44.37.

Avantor does not pay a dividend.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of buy and an average target price of $41.13 per share.

Raytheon Technologies

The third stock that meets the criteria is Raytheon Technologies Corp. ( RTX, Financial), a Waltham, Massachusetts-based diversified aerospace and defense company.

Raytheon Technologies’ Ebitda margin is 16.46%, resulting from Ebitda of $10.74 billion and revenue of $65.28 billion for the trailing 12 months ended in June.

The closing share price of $90.27 on Wednesday was up 4.79% compared to year-ago levels for a market capitalization of $135.66 billion and a 52-week range of $79 to $106.02.

The stock grants a forward dividend yield of 2.39%. The company will pay a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per common share on Sept. 8.

On Wall Street, the stock has a median recommendation rating of overweight and an average target price of $112.56 per share.