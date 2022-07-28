LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT MOBILE, AL 36602

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 423 stocks valued at a total of $1.30Bil. The top holdings were MGC(3.08%), AAPL(3.04%), and VO(2.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 196,598 shares in ARCA:IAU, giving the stock a 0.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.59 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Gold Trust traded for a price of $33.265 per share and a market cap of $28.24Bil. The stock has returned -3.37% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Gold Trust has a price-book ratio of 6.00.

During the quarter, LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 200,368 shares of ARCA:FNDF for a total holding of 481,339. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $30.39.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF traded for a price of $28.7856 per share and a market cap of $7.39Bil. The stock has returned -9.77% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a price-book ratio of 1.04.

During the quarter, LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 44,799 shares of ARCA:SCHD for a total holding of 295,480. The trade had a 0.25% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $75.69.

On 07/28/2022, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF traded for a price of $73.875 per share and a market cap of $36.19Bil. The stock has returned 0.27% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a price-book ratio of 3.29.

During the quarter, LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 79,035 shares of ARCA:IBDP for a total holding of 406,327. The trade had a 0.15% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $24.79.

On 07/28/2022, iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF traded for a price of $24.8965 per share and a market cap of $1.78Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, LEAVELL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. bought 45,796 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 422,423. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.31 per share and a market cap of $95.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.