Silver Lake Advisory, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 97 stocks valued at a total of $183.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(4.31%), JNJ(3.17%), and CSCO(3.17%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Silver Lake Advisory, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 17,763-share investment in NYSE:ALB. Previously, the stock had a 1.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $223.06 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Albemarle Corp traded for a price of $237.49 per share and a market cap of $27.72Bil. The stock has returned 22.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Albemarle Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 99.42, a price-book ratio of 4.77, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.47 and a price-sales ratio of 7.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru established a new position worth 88,297 shares in NYSE:GLW, giving the stock a 1.52% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.5 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Corning Inc traded for a price of $36.415 per share and a market cap of $30.00Bil. The stock has returned -8.35% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Corning Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-book ratio of 2.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.08 and a price-sales ratio of 2.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 34,211-share investment in NAS:IDCC. Previously, the stock had a 1.04% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $61.39 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, InterDigital Inc traded for a price of $60.66 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -5.98% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, InterDigital Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.99, a price-book ratio of 2.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.86 and a price-sales ratio of 4.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 17,059-share investment in NYSE:UL. Previously, the stock had a 0.37% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $45.28 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Unilever PLC traded for a price of $48.38 per share and a market cap of $123.27Bil. The stock has returned -11.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Unilever PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-book ratio of 5.87, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 6.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.15 and a price-sales ratio of 2.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 390-share investment in NAS:COST. Previously, the stock had a 0.11% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $508.38 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $538.1 per share and a market cap of $237.79Bil. The stock has returned 28.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-book ratio of 11.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.40 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.13, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

