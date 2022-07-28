Skylands Capital, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 146 stocks valued at a total of $680.00Mil. The top holdings were UNP(8.47%), AAPL(6.73%), and ARCH(6.65%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Skylands Capital, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Skylands Capital, LLC bought 28,300 shares of NYSE:UNP for a total holding of 270,090. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.26.

On 07/28/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $222.3 per share and a market cap of $138.37Bil. The stock has returned 4.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 10.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:ARCH by 52,620 shares. The trade had a 0.88% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $158.75.

On 07/28/2022, Arch Resources Inc traded for a price of $136.165 per share and a market cap of $2.11Bil. The stock has returned 114.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Arch Resources Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-book ratio of 2.29, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.58, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FMC by 29,575 shares. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $122.34.

On 07/28/2022, FMC Corp traded for a price of $110.42 per share and a market cap of $13.88Bil. The stock has returned 5.10% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FMC Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-book ratio of 4.55, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.96 and a price-sales ratio of 2.72.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Skylands Capital, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:HLMN by 287,385 shares. The trade had a 0.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.02.

On 07/28/2022, Hillman Solutions Corp traded for a price of $10.095 per share and a market cap of $1.96Bil. The stock has returned -14.96% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hillman Solutions Corp has a price-book ratio of 1.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.23 and a price-sales ratio of 1.69.

During the quarter, Skylands Capital, LLC bought 37,825 shares of NYSE:BBY for a total holding of 70,550. The trade had a 0.36% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $83.47.

On 07/28/2022, Best Buy Co Inc traded for a price of $77.58 per share and a market cap of $17.46Bil. The stock has returned -28.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Best Buy Co Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-book ratio of 6.31, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.75 and a price-sales ratio of 0.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

