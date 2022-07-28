EDMP, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 59 stocks valued at a total of $102.00Mil. The top holdings were ABBV(5.04%), CVS(4.54%), and AMGN(4.24%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were EDMP, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 34,515 shares of NAS:SWKS for a total holding of 37,974. The trade had a 3.13% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $108.42.

On 07/28/2022, Skyworks Solutions Inc traded for a price of $107.18 per share and a market cap of $17.18Bil. The stock has returned -43.26% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Skyworks Solutions Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-book ratio of 3.32, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.91, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.02 and a price-sales ratio of 3.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.54, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru established a new position worth 5,419 shares in NYSE:MMM, giving the stock a 0.68% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $144.62 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, 3M Co traded for a price of $140.35 per share and a market cap of $79.48Bil. The stock has returned -26.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, 3M Co has a price-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-book ratio of 5.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 9.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 8,004-share investment in NYSE:VTR. Previously, the stock had a 0.46% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.08 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Ventas Inc traded for a price of $53.06 per share and a market cap of $21.08Bil. The stock has returned -8.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ventas Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 135.24, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.85 and a price-sales ratio of 5.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, EDMP, INC. bought 10,804 shares of NYSE:MO for a total holding of 89,647. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.79.

On 07/28/2022, Altria Group Inc traded for a price of $44.185 per share and a market cap of $79.72Bil. The stock has returned 0.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Altria Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 26.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.23 and a price-sales ratio of 3.84.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

EDMP, INC. reduced their investment in NYSE:EPD by 15,463 shares. The trade had a 0.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.3.

On 07/28/2022, Enterprise Products Partners LP traded for a price of $26.35 per share and a market cap of $57.51Bil. The stock has returned 23.41% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners LP has a price-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-book ratio of 2.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 1.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

