Thomasville National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 206 stocks valued at a total of $896.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.22%), AAPL(4.64%), and PANW(3.88%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Thomasville National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 15,887 shares in NAS:ASML, giving the stock a 0.84% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $559.92 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, ASML Holding NV traded for a price of $554.42 per share and a market cap of $219.74Bil. The stock has returned -26.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ASML Holding NV has a price-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-book ratio of 27.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.88 and a price-sales ratio of 11.27.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Thomasville National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:CVS by 59,634 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.65.

On 07/28/2022, CVS Health Corp traded for a price of $95.7463 per share and a market cap of $125.28Bil. The stock has returned 17.27% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CVS Health Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-book ratio of 1.68, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.99 and a price-sales ratio of 0.43.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Thomasville National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 18,756 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 07/28/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $151.85 per share and a market cap of $266.78Bil. The stock has returned 32.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-book ratio of 16.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.53, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.57 and a price-sales ratio of 4.77.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.17, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 49,200 shares in MEX:GSK N, giving the stock a 0.3% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of MXN1107.52 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, GSK PLC traded for a price of MXN849 per share and a market cap of MXN84.63Bil. The stock has returned -9.15% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, GSK PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-book ratio of 4.37, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.94, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.67 and a price-sales ratio of 1.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Thomasville National Bank bought 20,405 shares of NYSE:JPM for a total holding of 191,251. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $124.09.

On 07/28/2022, JPMorgan Chase & Co traded for a price of $114.9039 per share and a market cap of $337.06Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, JPMorgan Chase & Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-book ratio of 1.33, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.37 and a price-sales ratio of 2.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.78, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

