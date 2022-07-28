MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 204 stocks valued at a total of $1.10Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.48%), GOOGL(4.19%), and AAPL(3.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC bought 399,721 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 8,480,000. The trade had a 3.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 07/28/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $113.54 per share and a market cap of $1,487.90Bil. The stock has returned -17.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-book ratio of 5.85, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.76, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.59 and a price-sales ratio of 5.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:OTIS by 192,484 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $73.7.

On 07/28/2022, Otis Worldwide Corp traded for a price of $77.45 per share and a market cap of $32.64Bil. The stock has returned -11.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Otis Worldwide Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:UNP by 40,273 shares. The trade had a 0.82% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $228.26.

On 07/28/2022, Union Pacific Corp traded for a price of $222.3 per share and a market cap of $138.37Bil. The stock has returned 4.50% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Union Pacific Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-book ratio of 10.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.93 and a price-sales ratio of 6.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:BRK.B by 30,895 shares. The trade had a 0.8% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $314.34.

On 07/28/2022, Berkshire Hathaway Inc traded for a price of $292.82 per share and a market cap of $643.76Bil. The stock has returned 4.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-book ratio of 1.27, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 6.15 and a price-sales ratio of 1.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

MOODY LYNN & LIEBERSON, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:GLD by 53,369 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $174.73.

On 07/28/2022, SPDR Gold Shares ETF traded for a price of $163.26 per share and a market cap of $56.62Bil. The stock has returned -3.53% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

