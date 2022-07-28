Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC is a hedge fund sponsor based out of New York City, New York. The company was originally established in 1983 by cofounders Martin E. Zweig and Joseph A. DiMenna, Jr., both of whom are still with the company acting as managing directors, and has grown from its inception to now operate with 47 total employees of which 24 are investment professionals. Zweig-DiMenna Associates mainly conducts its research internally, although it also utilizes out of house research to complement its in-house efforts. The firm utilizes a fundamental methodology to invest in the public equity markets on a global scale, utilizing long and short equity strategies. Zweig-DiMenna Associates invests most heavily in the consumer discretionary, information technology, and health care sectors, each of which make up over a fifth of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer staples, energy, and finance sectors, among other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company holds its allocations an average of just over 3 quarters although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for a single quarter on average. Zweig-DiMenna Associates, in the most recent quarter, has had a turnover rate of approximately 75.4%. The company currently oversees over $1 billion in total assets under management spread across 4 total accounts, all of which are discretionary. Although the company’s total number of accounts has remained steady in recent years, its total assets under management has been on a decreasing trend, declining from $1.6 billion back in 2014 to its current amount today. Zweig-DiMenna Associates currently caters exclusively to pooled investment vehicles. The company takes advisory fees in the form of a percentage of assets and various performance based fees. Zweig-DiMenna Associates is employee owned by Joseph A. DiMenna holding the controlling majority in the company.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 90 stocks valued at a total of $526.00Mil. The top holdings were MRO(4.10%), OXY(3.81%), and CVE(3.25%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 297,606 shares in NYSE:OVV, giving the stock a 2.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.58 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Ovintiv Inc traded for a price of $48.465 per share and a market cap of $12.59Bil. The stock has returned 90.28% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ovintiv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-book ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.75 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.65, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC bought 436,501 shares of NYSE:MRO for a total holding of 959,201. The trade had a 1.87% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $26.72.

On 07/28/2022, Marathon Oil Corp traded for a price of $23.87 per share and a market cap of $16.88Bil. The stock has returned 104.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Marathon Oil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 8.31, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.25 and a price-sales ratio of 2.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.29, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BKR by 284,225 shares. The trade had a 1.38% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.85.

On 07/28/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $24.72 per share and a market cap of $24.88Bil. The stock has returned 20.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 1.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.04 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 65,100-share investment in NYSE:DIS. Previously, the stock had a 1.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $111.41 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $104.63 per share and a market cap of $190.49Bil. The stock has returned -41.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 72.13, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.53 and a price-sales ratio of 2.50.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Zweig-DiMenna Associates LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NEM by 107,400 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $70.89.

On 07/28/2022, Newmont Corp traded for a price of $45.56 per share and a market cap of $36.14Bil. The stock has returned -22.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Newmont Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.00, a price-book ratio of 1.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

