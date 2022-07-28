WestEnd Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC is an investment management firm based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. The company was originally established in 2004 by founder Robert Lansing Pharr and currently operates with 17 employees and 5 partners, all of whom have active roles in the firm. WestEnd Advisors conducts its research internally, utilizing a fundamental methodology to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity and fixed income markets within the United States, focusing on the stocks of large cap companies. WestEnd Advisors invests most heavily in the information technology sector, which alone makes up over a third of the firm’s total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary and health care sectors, each of which makes up another approximately quarter of its total asset allocations, and other sectors to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocations. The company holds its allocations for 13.7 quarters on average, although the firm only holds its top 10 allocations for 1.5 quarters. In the most recent quarter, the firm had a turnover rate of approximately 8.8%. WestEnd Advisors manages just under $2 billion in total assets under management spread across approximately 1,500 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts except for 9 which make up only $1.5 million of its managed assets. Both of the firm’s total number of accounts and total assets under management have been increasing in recent years with the firm’s total assets under management growing significantly from under $400 million back in 2010 to five times that amount today, although that amount has once been as high as $2.8 billion back in 2013. WestEnd Advisors mainly caters to individuals, which alone makes up over half of the firm’s client base, and also provides services to a variety of other clientele. The company currently offers a variety of strategies including its Global Equity ETF, Global Balanced ETF, U.S. Sector ETF, and Large-Cap Core Equity.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 308 stocks valued at a total of $3.17Bil. The top holdings were XLV(12.29%), XLK(12.10%), and VEU(9.01%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were WestEnd Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:XLF by 6,457,161 shares. The trade had a 6.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $34.46.

On 07/28/2022, Financial Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $33.17 per share and a market cap of $29.31Bil. The stock has returned -7.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Financial Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a price-book ratio of 1.38.

During the quarter, WestEnd Advisors, LLC bought 804,009 shares of NAS:IEI for a total holding of 804,705. The trade had a 3.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $119.34.

On 07/28/2022, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $121.19 per share and a market cap of $12.46Bil. The stock has returned -7.24% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

WestEnd Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:IEUR by 1,971,977 shares. The trade had a 2.83% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.62.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF traded for a price of $46.43 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned -17.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a price-book ratio of 1.62.

During the quarter, WestEnd Advisors, LLC bought 1,562,102 shares of ARCA:XLC for a total holding of 4,518,766. The trade had a 2.67% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $60.22.

On 07/28/2022, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund traded for a price of $56.1801 per share and a market cap of $9.62Bil. The stock has returned -32.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a price-book ratio of 2.71.

During the quarter, WestEnd Advisors, LLC bought 628,594 shares of ARCA:XLV for a total holding of 3,041,767. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $130.69.

On 07/28/2022, Health Care Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $133.505 per share and a market cap of $40.10Bil. The stock has returned 2.75% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Health Care Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a price-book ratio of 4.71.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.