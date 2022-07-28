FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 962 stocks valued at a total of $2.34Bil. The top holdings were NNI(5.65%), IVV(5.02%), and VEA(4.77%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 113,929 shares of ARCA:IJR for a total holding of 658,901. The trade had a 0.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.35.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF traded for a price of $100.45 per share and a market cap of $67.20Bil. The stock has returned -6.73% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a price-book ratio of 1.65.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 46,963 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 105,263. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.89 per share and a market cap of $1,231.51Bil. The stock has returned -33.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 101,062 shares of NAS:SLQD for a total holding of 1,076,006. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.61.

On 07/28/2022, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E traded for a price of $48.98 per share and a market cap of $2.98Bil. The stock has returned -4.16% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 12,923 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 310,138. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 07/28/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $407.96 per share and a market cap of $299.60Bil. The stock has returned -6.65% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a price-book ratio of 3.54.

During the quarter, FARMERS & MERCHANTS INVESTMENTS INC bought 77,797 shares of ARCA:VEA for a total holding of 2,736,695. The trade had a 0.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.

On 07/28/2022, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF traded for a price of $42.31 per share and a market cap of $95.39Bil. The stock has returned -15.61% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a price-book ratio of 1.45.

