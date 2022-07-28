SL ADVISORS, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $42.00Mil. The top holdings were ET(11.73%), SPY(7.19%), and LNG(6.13%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SL ADVISORS, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

SL ADVISORS, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:NEXT by 254,752 shares. The trade had a 3.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $6.21.

On 07/28/2022, NextDecade Corp traded for a price of $6.7375 per share and a market cap of $861.16Mil. The stock has returned 98.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextDecade Corp has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -44.46.

The guru sold out of their 58,790-share investment in AMEX:TELL. Previously, the stock had a 0.64% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $4.63 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Tellurian Inc traded for a price of $3.59 per share and a market cap of $2.04Bil. The stock has returned -1.51% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tellurian Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -13.26 and a price-sales ratio of 8.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.26, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

The guru established a new position worth 3,541 shares in NYSE:LW, giving the stock a 0.61% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.96 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc traded for a price of $79.66 per share and a market cap of $11.40Bil. The stock has returned 19.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.39, a price-book ratio of 28.91, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.16, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.89 and a price-sales ratio of 2.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, SL ADVISORS, LLC bought 20,348 shares of NYSE:ET for a total holding of 490,960. The trade had a 0.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.2.

On 07/28/2022, Energy Transfer LP traded for a price of $11.11 per share and a market cap of $34.36Bil. The stock has returned 18.75% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Energy Transfer LP has a price-earnings ratio of 10.50, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.77 and a price-sales ratio of 0.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.08, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 3,795 shares in NYSE:BUD, giving the stock a 0.49% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $56.22 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV traded for a price of $53.39 per share and a market cap of $90.55Bil. The stock has returned -21.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a price-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-book ratio of 1.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.44 and a price-sales ratio of 1.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.77, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

