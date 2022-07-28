Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 28 stocks valued at a total of $3.28Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(10.02%), NEE(8.17%), and UNH(7.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought 780,746 shares of NYSE:AMT for a total holding of 821,915. The trade had a 6.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $250.93.

On 07/28/2022, American Tower Corp traded for a price of $268.605 per share and a market cap of $124.83Bil. The stock has returned -3.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Tower Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 46.39, a price-book ratio of 22.82, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.35 and a price-sales ratio of 12.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 5,942,015-share investment in NYSE:BAC. Previously, the stock had a 5.7% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $36.09 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.445 per share and a market cap of $267.53Bil. The stock has returned -10.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-book ratio of 1.11, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 1,195,160-share investment in NAS:AMZN. Previously, the stock had a 4.53% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 07/28/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $121.89 per share and a market cap of $1,231.51Bil. The stock has returned -33.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 58.41, a price-book ratio of 9.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.61.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought 750,607 shares of NYSE:CB for a total holding of 753,168. The trade had a 4.49% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.12.

On 07/28/2022, Chubb Ltd traded for a price of $186.29 per share and a market cap of $78.01Bil. The stock has returned 14.23% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Chubb Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.25, a price-book ratio of 1.52, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.13 and a price-sales ratio of 1.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 1,074,579 shares. The trade had a 4.37% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 07/28/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $157.48 per share and a market cap of $2,528.54Bil. The stock has returned 8.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.35, a price-book ratio of 37.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.52 and a price-sales ratio of 6.71.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

